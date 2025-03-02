Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 79, Pitt 68
The highlights plus the photo gallery and the team/player notes from the Cardinals' win vs. the Panthers.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Make that seven-in-a-row for the Louisville men's basketball program, winning their rematch with Pitt thanks to phenomenal efforts from Chucky Hepburn and Terrence Edwards Jr.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Highlights:
Team Notes:
- KEY FIRST HALF RUN: After Pitt took the lead 22-21 with five and a half minutes remaining in the half, Chucky Hepburn scored 18 straight points for Louisville, nailing six consecutive three pointers, to help the Cards regain a 39-33 lead going into the break.
- KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Pitt held a 62-59 advantage with just over seven minutes to play, but Louisville responded with an 11-2 run to take a three-possession lead with under three minutes remaining.
- Louisville shot 23-45 (51.1%) from the field, an impressive 11-21 (52.4%) from beyond the arc and 22-31 (71%) from the charity stripe.
- Pitt shot 23-63 (36.5%) from the field, 10-37 (27%) from three and 12-17 (70.6%) from the free throw line.
- The Cards outscored the Panthers 20-6 over the game’s final seven minutes.
Player Notes:
- Chucky Hepburn posted a career-high 37 points on 9-11 (81.8%) shooting, going a perfect 6-6 from three and knocking down 13 of his 17 free throw attempts. The Omaha native’s six first-half three pointers tied a Louisville record set by Taquan Davis on December 23, 2003. Hepburn’s 24 first-half points is the most by any player in the ACC this season. Hepburn’s 6 for 6 from long range performance in the first half ties the most 3-point makes without a miss by a DI player in any half this season.
- Terrence Edwards Jr. recorded 23 points on 8-13 (61.5%) from the field, adding seven rebounds. The game goes down as the fifth-year guard’s ninth 20-point performance as a Cardinal.
- Reyne Smith finished with eight points on 2-5 (40%) from the field, with every shot coming from beyond the arc. He added three rebounds in 34 minutes of play. With his two threes, the Australian-born guard now holds the number two spot on Louisville’s leaderboard for most threes made in a single-season with 106.
Gallery:
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Jamie Rhodes.
