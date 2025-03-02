Louisville Report

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 79, Pitt 68

The highlights plus the photo gallery and the team/player notes from the Cardinals' win vs. the Panthers.

Matthew McGavic

Mar 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots against Pittsburgh Panthers forward Zack Austin (55) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 79-68.
Mar 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots against Pittsburgh Panthers forward Zack Austin (55) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 79-68. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Make that seven-in-a-row for the Louisville men's basketball program, winning their rematch with Pitt thanks to phenomenal efforts from Chucky Hepburn and Terrence Edwards Jr.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Highlights:

Team Notes:

  • KEY FIRST HALF RUN: After Pitt took the lead 22-21 with five and a half minutes remaining in the half, Chucky Hepburn scored 18 straight points for Louisville, nailing six consecutive three pointers, to help the Cards regain a 39-33 lead going into the break.
  • KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Pitt held a 62-59 advantage with just over seven minutes to play, but Louisville responded with an 11-2 run to take a three-possession lead with under three minutes remaining.
  • Louisville shot 23-45 (51.1%) from the field, an impressive 11-21 (52.4%) from beyond the arc and 22-31 (71%) from the charity stripe.
  • Pitt shot 23-63 (36.5%) from the field, 10-37 (27%) from three and 12-17 (70.6%) from the free throw line.
  • The Cards outscored the Panthers 20-6 over the game’s final seven minutes.

Player Notes:

  • Chucky Hepburn posted a career-high 37 points on 9-11 (81.8%) shooting, going a perfect 6-6 from three and knocking down 13 of his 17 free throw attempts. The Omaha native’s six first-half three pointers tied a Louisville record set by Taquan Davis on December 23, 2003. Hepburn’s 24 first-half points is the most by any player in the ACC this season. Hepburn’s 6 for 6 from long range performance in the first half ties the most 3-point makes without a miss by a DI player in any half this season.
  • Terrence Edwards Jr. recorded 23 points on 8-13 (61.5%) from the field, adding seven rebounds. The game goes down as the fifth-year guard’s ninth 20-point performance as a Cardinal.
  • Reyne Smith finished with eight points on 2-5 (40%) from the field, with every shot coming from beyond the arc. He added three rebounds in 34 minutes of play. With his two threes, the Australian-born guard now holds the number two spot on Louisville’s leaderboard for most threes made in a single-season with 106.

Gallery:

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Jamie Rhodes.

Mar 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) dribbles against the Pittsburgh Panth
Mar 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) dribbles against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 79-68. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) pressures Pittsburgh Panthers forward
Mar 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) pressures Pittsburgh Panthers forward Guillermo Diaz Graham (25) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 79-68. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey calls a timeout during the second half ag
Mar 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey calls a timeout during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 79-68. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Ishmael Leggett (5) scrambles to a loose ball with Louisvi
Mar 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Ishmael Leggett (5) scrambles to a loose ball with Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 79-68. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots against Pittsburgh Panthers fo
Mar 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots against Pittsburgh Panthers forward Zack Austin (55) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 79-68. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) draws a foul from Pittsburgh Pan
Mar 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) draws a foul from Pittsburgh Panthers forward Guillermo Diaz Graham (25) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 79-68. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) drives to the basket against Pittsburg
Mar 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) drives to the basket against Pittsburgh Panthers forward Guillermo Diaz Graham (25) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 79-68. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) reacts after making a three pointer
Mar 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) reacts after making a three pointer against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Brandin Cummings (3) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals
Mar 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Brandin Cummings (3) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jaland Lowe (15) drives to the basket under the pressure o
Mar 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jaland Lowe (15) drives to the basket under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals forwards James Scott (0) and Noah Waterman (93) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jaland Lowe (15) shoots against Louisville Cardinals guard
Mar 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jaland Lowe (15) shoots against Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) and forward James Scott (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) dribbles against Pittsburgh Panthers guar
Mar 1, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) dribbles against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Ishmael Leggett (5) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Pittsburgh 79-68. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball