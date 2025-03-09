Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 68, Stanford 48
The highlights plus the photo gallery and the team/player notes from the Cardinals' win vs. the Cardinal
In this story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is heading into the ACC Tournament on a nine-game winning streak, taking down Stanford 68-48 in their regular season finale.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Highlights:
Team Notes:
- KEY FIRST HALF RUN: After going down 5-2 to start the game, Louisville used a 13-0 run to give itself a 10-point lead with 13 and a half minutes remaining.
- KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The first eight minutes of the second half were back and forth, with Stanford cutting Louisville’s lead to as little as eight, but the Cards pulled away with an 8-0 run, led by threes from Edwards Jr. and Waterman, to give them a 49-33 lead.
- Louisville shot 27-61 (44.3%) from the field, 5-22 (22.7%) from three and 9-10 (90%) from the free throw line.
- Stanford shot 17-56 (30.4%) from the field, 7-26 (26.9%) from deep and 7-13 (53.8%) from the stripe.
- The win tallies the Cards’ ninth 20-point victory of the season, their sixth against an ACC opponent.
- Louisville forced 12 Stanford turnovers and held the Cardinal to 48 points, its lowest total of the season and the fewest points allowed by the Cards since opening night against Morehead State.
Player Notes:
- Chucky Hepburn posted 16 points, adding five rebounds, four assists and four steals. The Omaha native recorded his 12th game of the year with three or more steals, failing to pick an opponent’s pocket in a game just five times over the course of the season.
- Terrence Edwards Jr. recorded 16 points on 6-17 (35.3%) shooting, posting three rebounds and four assists. The fifth-year guard finishes his final college season failing to score double figures just eight times in his Cardinal career.
- J'vonne Hadley finished just short of a double-double, joining Hepburn and Edwards, Jr. in double figures with 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds. The St. Paul native secured five or more boards in 26 of Louisville’s 31 games this season, averaging 7.0 rebounds per game since the beginning of Februa
Gallery:
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Jamie Rhodes and Scott Utterback.
