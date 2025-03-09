Louisville Report

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 68, Stanford 48

The highlights plus the photo gallery and the team/player notes from the Cardinals' win vs. the Cardinal

Matthew McGavic

Mar 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Aidan Cammann (52) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Stanford 68-48. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Aidan Cammann (52) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Stanford 68-48. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is heading into the ACC Tournament on a nine-game winning streak, taking down Stanford 68-48 in their regular season finale.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Highlights:

Team Notes:

  • KEY FIRST HALF RUN: After going down 5-2 to start the game, Louisville used a 13-0 run to give itself a 10-point lead with 13 and a half minutes remaining.
  • KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The first eight minutes of the second half were back and forth, with Stanford cutting Louisville’s lead to as little as eight, but the Cards pulled away with an 8-0 run, led by threes from Edwards Jr. and Waterman, to give them a 49-33 lead.
  • Louisville shot 27-61 (44.3%) from the field, 5-22 (22.7%) from three and 9-10 (90%) from the free throw line.
  • Stanford shot 17-56 (30.4%) from the field, 7-26 (26.9%) from deep and 7-13 (53.8%) from the stripe.
  • The win tallies the Cards’ ninth 20-point victory of the season, their sixth against an ACC opponent.
  • Louisville forced 12 Stanford turnovers and held the Cardinal to 48 points, its lowest total of the season and the fewest points allowed by the Cards since opening night against Morehead State.

Player Notes:

  • Chucky Hepburn posted 16 points, adding five rebounds, four assists and four steals. The Omaha native recorded his 12th game of the year with three or more steals, failing to pick an opponent’s pocket in a game just five times over the course of the season.
  • Terrence Edwards Jr. recorded 16 points on 6-17 (35.3%) shooting, posting three rebounds and four assists. The fifth-year guard finishes his final college season failing to score double figures just eight times in his Cardinal career.
  • J'vonne Hadley finished just short of a double-double, joining Hepburn and Edwards, Jr. in double figures with 11 points and a team-high nine rebounds. The St. Paul native secured five or more boards in 26 of Louisville’s 31 games this season, averaging 7.0 rebounds per game since the beginning of Februa

Gallery:

NOTE: Photos courtesy of Jamie Rhodes and Scott Utterback.

Louisville's forward Noah Waterman (93) celebrates making a three against Stanford Saturday at KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville's forward Noah Waterman (93) celebrates making a three against Stanford Saturday at KFC Yum! Center. March 8, 2025 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
louisville stanford
Louisville's forward Noah Waterman (93) makes a three against Stanford's forward Maxime Raynaud (42) Saturday at KFC Yum! Center. March 8, 2025 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
louisville stanford
Louisville's guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) scores the bucket against Stanford Saturday at KFC Yum! Center. March 8, 2025 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
louisville stanford
Louisville's forward Aboubacar Traore (25) scores the basket against Stanford Saturday at KFC Yum! Center. March 8, 2025 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
louisville stanford
Louisville's guard Chucky Hepburn (24) passes the ball up court against Stanford Saturday at KFC Yum! Center. March 8, 2025 / Scott Utterback/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
louisville stanford
Mar 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) dribbles against Stanford Cardinal guard Oziyah Sellers (4) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Stanford 68-48. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville stanford
Mar 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) scrambles for a loose ball with Stanford Cardinal forward Maxime Raynaud (42) and guard Jaylen Blakes (21) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Stanford 68-48. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville stanford
Mar 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Aidan Cammann (52) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Stanford 68-48. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville stanford
Mar 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Stanford Cardinal guard Jaylen Blakes (21) shoots against Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville stanford
Mar 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) and forward Aboubacar Traore (25) battle Stanford Cardinal forward Aidan Cammann (52) for a rebound during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville stanford
Mar 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) reacts after making a three pointer during the first half against the Stanford Cardinal at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville stanford
Mar 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) scrambles for a loose ball with Stanford Cardinal guard Jaylen Blakes (21) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville stanford
Mar 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) reacts during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Stanford 68-48. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville stanford
Mar 8, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) dunks against the Stanford Cardinal during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball