Highlights, Photos and Notes: Creighton 89, Louisville 75

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; The Louisville Cardinals huddle on the court during the second half against the Creighton Bluejays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Below are the highlights, team and player notes, plus the photo gallery from the Cardinals' 89-75 loss to the Bluejays:
Highlights
Team Notes
KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Creighton netted four unanswered 3’s for 12 straight points and a 15-point lead by the 4:22 mark. The Bluejays netted nine 3-pointers in the first half alone.
KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Louisville slowly chipped away at the deficit with a 10-2 run from 2:14 to 1:05, but never got the Creighton lead under double digits.
Louisville shot 30 of 70 (42.9%) from the field, 8 of 29 (27.6%) from three and 7 of 8 (87.5%) from the free throw line.
Creighton shot 32 of 56 (57.1%) from the field, 11 of 24 (45.8%) from deep and 14 of 21 (6.7%) from the stripe.
Player Notes
Terrence Edwards Jr. finished his five-year collegiate career just one shy of 2,000 points, scoring 21 points against the Bluejays.
Chucky Hepburn scored a team-high 22 points on 9 of 23 shooting. He added in six assists, one steal and two boards in his final collegiate game. He finishes the season fourth on Louisville’s assists in a single season record list with 198, and ninth on the steals in a single season list with 82.
Reyne Smith played just five minutes after re-aggravating an ankle injury. He finished his one-year career at Louisville with 107 made 3-pointers, second on the all-time made list. He attempted 282 on the year, a new record for any Cardinal.
J'Vonne Hadley logged a near double-double in the final game of the season with 13 points and eight rebounds. He went 5 of 8 from the field on the afternoon.
Gallery
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Aaron Doster, Jordan Prather and Matt Stone.
Louisville pep band member Eli Bohemian holds up the band's Chucky doll before the Louisville-Creighton first round game of the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky Thursday March 20, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) scores two in the Cards' 89-75 loss to Creighton in the first round game of the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky Thursday March 20, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) reacts to a late call by an official in the Cards' 89-75 loss to Creighton in the first round game of the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky Thursday March 20, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) tries to drive around Creighton Bluejays forward Jackson McAndrew (23) during the second half in the first round game of the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky Thursday March 20, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) and Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) hug after the Cards fell to Creighton 89-75 in the first round game of the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky Thursday March 20, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) reacts after losing to the Creighton Bluejays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals reacts during the second half against the Creighton Bluejays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) shoots the ball against Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; The Louisville Cardinals huddle on the court during the second half against the Creighton Bluejays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots the ball against Creighton Bluejays forward Jasen Green (0) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) is helped off the court in the second half during the 2025 NCAA men's basketball tournament at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky Thursday March 20, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) shoots the ball during the second half against the Creighton Bluejays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) shoots the ball against Creighton Bluejays guard Fedor Zugic (7) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Noah Waterman (93) handles the ball during the second half against the Creighton Bluejays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey calls to his team during the second half against the Creighton Bluejays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Reyne Smith (6) reacts after being injured during the second half against the Louisville Cardinals in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; The Louisville Cardinals mascot cheers during the second half against the Creighton Bluejays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; The Louisville Cardinals mascot cheers during the second half against the Creighton Bluejays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey talks to his team in a time out during the second half against the Creighton Bluejays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) and Creighton Bluejays guard Steven Ashworth (1) go for the ball during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; The Louisville Cardinals bench cheers during the second half against the Creighton Bluejays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) reacts after a play during the second half against the Creighton Bluejays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward James Scott (0) reacts during the first half against the Creighton Bluejays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; The Creighton Bluejays and the Louisville Cardinals mascots bump fists during a time out of the game between the Louisville Cardinals and the Creighton Bluejays in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images / Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Chucky Hepburn (24) passes the ball against Creighton Bluejays guard Jamiya Neal (5) during the first half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images / Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
