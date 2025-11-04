Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 104, SC State 45

Nov 3, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) dribbles against South Carolina State Bulldogs guard Derwin Hodge (7) and guard Jamal Miles (14) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The 2025-26 season for the Louisville men's basketball program couldn't have started much better, as they captured an emphatic 104-45 victory over South Carolina State in their first game of the new hoops year.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
KEY FIRST HALF RUN: The Cardinals made their first five shots of the game, putting together a 13-0 run in the first 4:02, which ended with a Bulldog free throw. After another Bulldog free throw with 14:46 remaining in the first half, the Cardinals went on a 9-0 run resulting in a 24-2 Cardinal lead. The Cardinals 44-point halftime lead is the largest in program history, surpassing the previous record of 42 points on March 13, 2014, against , where Louisville led 58-16 at halftime.
KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cards started the half with a 17-2 run, creating a 59-point differential between Louisville and South Carolina State by the 13:04 mark.
Louisville shot 33 of 62 (53.2%) from the field, 12 of 32 (37.5%) from deep and 26 for 33 (78.8%) from the free-throw line.
This was the Cards first time scoring 100 points against an opponent since facing Bellarmine on Nov. 19, 2024.
This game marked the Cardinals largest margin of victory (59) since defeating Morehead St 104-40 on Dec. 27, 2004.
Tonight’s victory produced UofL’s first 50-point win since defeating Southern on Nov. 13, 2018.
Louisville’s win marked the first time five Cardinals scored in double figures since Feb. 16, 2025, at Notre Dame
The Cardinals defense allowed fewer than 20 pts in half (first half) for the first time since a 68-48 victory vs. Stanford (18 pts, first half) on March 8, 2025.
Player Notes:
Khani Rooths logged a team-high 20 points in 21 minutes, marking his first 20-point game as a Cardinal as well as his first game leading the team in scoring. He added on seven rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal. The forward had eight field goals on 12 attempts, one of which came from deep.
Isaac McKneely tallied 17 points for the Cards, 15 of which came from beyond the arc. McKneely added in four rebounds and a steal in 22 minutes. McKneely recorded five of the team’s 12 total three-point field goals, shooting 45% on 12 attempts.
J'Vonne Hadley scored 13 points, adding nine rebounds, two assists, and a steal in 21 minutes of action. Hadley’s 10+ point outing was his 27th in a UofL uniform, and his team-high nine rebounds was his 17th time leading the team.
Ryan Conwell scored 12 points in his Cardinal debut, recording a team-high seven free throws. Conwell added three rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Gallery:
Nov 3, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) passes against the South Carolina State Bulldogs during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated South Carolina State 104-45. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) shoots a three pointer against the South Carolina State Bulldogs during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) attempts to steal the ball from South Carolina State Bulldogs guard Derwin Hodge (7) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) shoots against South Carolina State Bulldogs forward James Morrow (22) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) shoots against South Carolina State Bulldogs guard Rayniel Wright (30) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated South Carolina State 104-45. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) dribbles against South Carolina State Bulldogs guard Jayden Johnson (10) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) shoots a free throw against the South Carolina State Bulldogs during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated South Carolina State 104-45. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) dribbles under the pressure of South Carolina State Bulldogs guard Noah Treadwell (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) dunks against the South Carolina State Bulldogs during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; South Carolina State Bulldogs guard Rayniel Wright (30) dribbles against Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey calls out instructions during the first half against the South Carolina State Bulldogs at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) dribbles against South Carolina State Bulldogs guard Derwin Hodge (7) and guard Jamal Miles (14) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals forward Vangelis Zougris (53) slams down two past South Carolina State Bulldogs guard Derwin Hodge (7) at the KFC Yum! Center Monday night, Nov. 3, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) dribbles against the South Carolina State Bulldogs during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated South Carolina State 104-45. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) dribbles against the South Carolina State Bulldogs during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) tussles with South Carolina State Bulldogs guard Derwin Hodge (7) for a loose ball as Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) and Louisville Cardinals center Aly Khalifa (15) watch at the KFC Yum! Center Monday night, Nov. 3, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) dribbles against South Carolina State Bulldogs guard Florian Tenebay (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
The Louisville Cardinal mascot flexes before the game against South Carolina State at the KFC Yum! Center Monday night, Nov. 3, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) shoots against South Carolina State Bulldogs guard Colin McKenzie (2) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) slams down two past South Carolina State Bulldogs at the KFC Yum! Center Monday night, Nov. 3, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) scores three of his 12 points in the first half against South Carolina State as the Cards led 59-15 at the half at the KFC Yum! Center Monday night, Nov. 3, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) passes around South Carolina State Bulldogs guard Jr. Owen Bronston (5) as the Cards led 59-15 at the half at the KFC Yum! Center Monday night, Nov. 3, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) smiles as he draws the foul as Louisville Cardinals guard Kobe Rodgers (11) celebrates as the Cards are rolling past South Carolina State 71-17 in the second half at the KFC Yum! Center Monday night, Nov. 3, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) slams down two points in the second half as the Cards roll past South Carolina State 104-45 at the KFC Yum! Center Monday night, Nov. 3, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals guard Cole Sherman (4) hits a three point shot late in the second half as the Cards roll past South Carolina State 104-45 at the KFC Yum! Center Monday night, Nov. 3, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cards bench erupts in cheers after Louisville Cardinals guard Cole Sherman (4) hit a three point shot late in the second half as the Cards roll past South Carolina State 104-45 at the KFC Yum! Center Monday night, Nov. 3, 2025. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
NOTE: Photos courtesy of Jamie Rhodes (Imagn Images) and Matt Stone (Courier Journal).
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr.: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat.
He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover.
Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic