Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 75, Boston College 62

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program was able to make plays when it mattered most, overcoming a slow start against Boston College to emerge with a 75-62 victory. The Cardinals were deadlocked with the Eagles with 8:35 to go, but ended the game on a 22-9 run.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

UofL used the starting lineup of J’Vonne Hadley, Adrian Wooley, Isaac McKneely, Kobe Rodgers, and Sananda Fru for the first time this season. The lineup is now 1-0 on the year.

KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville started the half off slow, with Boston College outscoring the Cards 34-24 in the first 17:11 of the game. The Cardinals finished strong, ending the half on a 6-0 run to bring the game within two possessions, 30-34. Adrian Wooley led UofL with eight points while adding four rebounds.

KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Louisville came out hot in the second half, going on a 14-7 run to get their first lead of the game, 44-43, with 14:00 left in regulation. The teams went back and forth the next four minutes before the Cardinals finally pulled away with an 11-0 run

Louisville shot 49% (25 of 51) from the field, 28.6% (6 for 21) from deep and 76% (19-25) from the free-throw line.

Louisville had more defensive rebounds (36) than total rebounds for Boston College (31).

The Eagles had less turnovers (6) than the Cards today (13).

Player Notes

Sananda Fru finished the game with a team-high 19 points, his most in a Louisville uniform. Fru added 13 rebounds and two blocks, tying a season high.

Adrian Wooley scored 16 points on 5 of 12 shooting, including six shots from the charity stripe.Wooley tied a season high with six rebounds and added in four assists against a single turnover.

Isaac McKneely added 13 points, all of which came in the second half, including a perfect 5 of 5 from the free throw line.

J'Vonne Hadley earned 11 points while notching four rebounds and three assists.

Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) dribbles against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) dribbles against Boston College Eagles guard Fred Payne (5) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr. (13) posts up against Louisville Cardinals guard Kobe Rodgers (11) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) dribbles against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) shoots against Boston College Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr. (13) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) shoots against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) shoots against Boston College Eagles center Boden Kapke (33) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) dribbles against Boston College Eagles guard Luka Toews (10) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) attempts to dunk against Boston College Eagles center Boden Kapke (33) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey talks with guard Kobe Rodgers (11) during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) shoots against Boston College Eagles forward Jayden Hastings (22) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) and forward Khani Rooths (9) double team Boston College Eagles guard Aidan Shaw (23) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) and guard Adrian Wooley (14) battle Boston College Eagles guard Aidan Shaw (23) for a rebound during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey calls out instructions during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) attempts to dunk against Boston College Eagles center Boden Kapke (33) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) dribbles against Boston College Eagles guard Luka Toews (10) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

