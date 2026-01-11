Louisville Report

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 75, Boston College 62

The highlights, photo gallery plus team & player notes from the Cardinals' win over the Eagles.
Matthew McGavic|
Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) dribbles against Boston College Eagles guard Fred Payne (5) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) dribbles against Boston College Eagles guard Fred Payne (5) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

In this story:

Louisville Cardinals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program was able to make plays when it mattered most, overcoming a slow start against Boston College to emerge with a 75-62 victory. The Cardinals were deadlocked with the Eagles with 8:35 to go, but ended the game on a 22-9 run.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • UofL used the starting lineup of J’Vonne Hadley, Adrian Wooley, Isaac McKneely, Kobe Rodgers, and Sananda Fru for the first time this season. The lineup is now 1-0 on the year.
  • KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Louisville started the half off slow, with Boston College outscoring the Cards 34-24 in the first 17:11 of the game. The Cardinals finished strong, ending the half on a 6-0 run to bring the game within two possessions, 30-34. Adrian Wooley led UofL with eight points while adding four rebounds.
  • KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Louisville came out hot in the second half, going on a 14-7 run to get their first lead of the game, 44-43, with 14:00 left in regulation. The teams went back and forth the next four minutes before the Cardinals finally pulled away with an 11-0 run
  • Louisville shot 49% (25 of 51) from the field, 28.6% (6 for 21) from deep and 76% (19-25) from the free-throw line.
  • Louisville had more defensive rebounds (36) than total rebounds for Boston College (31).
  • The Eagles had less turnovers (6) than the Cards today (13).

Player Notes

  • Sananda Fru finished the game with a team-high 19 points, his most in a Louisville uniform. Fru added 13 rebounds and two blocks, tying a season high.
  • Adrian Wooley scored 16 points on 5 of 12 shooting, including six shots from the charity stripe.Wooley tied a season high with six rebounds and added in four assists against a single turnover.
  • Isaac McKneely added 13 points, all of which came in the second half, including a perfect 5 of 5 from the free throw line.
  • J'Vonne Hadley earned 11 points while notching four rebounds and three assists.
louisville boston college
Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) dribbles against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville boston college
Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) dribbles against Boston College Eagles guard Fred Payne (5) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville boston college
Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Boston College Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr. (13) posts up against Louisville Cardinals guard Kobe Rodgers (11) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville boston college
Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) dribbles against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville boston college
Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) shoots against Boston College Eagles guard Donald Hand Jr. (13) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville boston college
Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) shoots against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville boston college
Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) shoots against Boston College Eagles center Boden Kapke (33) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville boston college
Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) dribbles against Boston College Eagles guard Luka Toews (10) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville boston college
Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) attempts to dunk against Boston College Eagles center Boden Kapke (33) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville boston college
Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey talks with guard Kobe Rodgers (11) during the second half against the Boston College Eagles at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville boston college
Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) shoots against Boston College Eagles forward Jayden Hastings (22) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville boston college
Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) and forward Khani Rooths (9) double team Boston College Eagles guard Aidan Shaw (23) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville boston college
Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) and guard Adrian Wooley (14) battle Boston College Eagles guard Aidan Shaw (23) for a rebound during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville boston college
Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey calls out instructions during the first half against the Boston College Eagles at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville boston college
Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) attempts to dunk against Boston College Eagles center Boden Kapke (33) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
louisville boston college
Jan 10, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) dribbles against Boston College Eagles guard Luka Toews (10) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

More Cardinals Stories

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball