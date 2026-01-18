Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 100, Pitt 59

PITTSBURGH - The Louisville men's basketball program got back in the win column in emphatic fashion on Saturday night, earning a 100-59 blowout win at Pitt.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

UofL used the starting lineup of J’Vonne Hadley, Adrian Wooley, Isaac McKneely, Ryan Conwell and Sananda Fru for the seventh time this season. The lineup is now 3-4 on the year.

KEY FIRST HALF RUN: The Cardinals opened the game with the first 13 points, completely dominating the first half. Louisville pushed its lead as high as 33 points, using a 10-2 run late in the half to do it. UofL led 53-22 at the break.

KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Louisville extended its lead from 29 points to as many as 45 points with a 22-4 run between 7:49 and 0:43.

Louisville shot 63.2% (36 of 57) from the field, 51.7% (15 of 29) from deep and 86.7% (13 of 15) from the free-throw line.

The Cards outscored the Panthers in the paint 38-24.

This marked Louisville’s fifth game of the season with 100 points or more, one shy of the school record for a single season.

Player Notes:

J'Vonne Hadley went 7 of 9 from the field, scoring 17 total points. He had a productive, team-high seven rebounds and five assists to go along with a block and a steal.

Ryan Conwell scored a game-high 24 points on 9 of 16 shooting. He neared a triple-double with six boards and six assists in his 30 minutes on the floor.

Vangelis Zougris had a career-high eight points. He pulled down five boards, four on the defensive end, and dished out two assists in his 15 minutes.

Gallery:

Photos courtesy of Charles LeClaire (Imagn Images).

Jan 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) shoots against Pittsburgh Panthers forward Cameron Corhen (2) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jan 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) drives to the basket against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Barry Dunning Jr. (22) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jan 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) drives to the basket against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Brandin Cummings (left) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jan 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Barry Dunning Jr. (22) dunks against Louisville Cardinals forward Vangelis Zougris (rear) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jan 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) brings the ball up court against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jan 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Omari Witherspoon (8) shoots against Louisville Cardinals center Aly Khalifa (15) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jan 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) brings the ball up court against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jan 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) brings the ball up court against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jan 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'vonne Hadley (1) brings the ball up court on a fast break against Pittsburgh Panthers forward Cameron Corhen (right) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jan 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey reacts on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jan 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Damarco Minor (7) shoots a three point basket against Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jan 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) scores on a reverse lay-up against Pittsburgh Panthers guard Barry Dunning Jr. (22) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jan 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers guard Omari Witherspoon (8) drives to the basket against Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Jan 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Louisville Cardinals players stand for the national anthem against the Pittsburgh Panthers at the Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

(Photo of Ryan Conwell: Charles LeClaire - Imagn Images)

