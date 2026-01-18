Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 100, Pitt 59

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
UofL used the starting lineup of J’Vonne Hadley, Adrian Wooley, Isaac McKneely, Ryan Conwell and Sananda Fru for the seventh time this season. The lineup is now 3-4 on the year.
KEY FIRST HALF RUN: The Cardinals opened the game with the first 13 points, completely dominating the first half. Louisville pushed its lead as high as 33 points, using a 10-2 run late in the half to do it. UofL led 53-22 at the break.
KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Louisville extended its lead from 29 points to as many as 45 points with a 22-4 run between 7:49 and 0:43.
Louisville shot 63.2% (36 of 57) from the field, 51.7% (15 of 29) from deep and 86.7% (13 of 15) from the free-throw line.
The Cards outscored the Panthers in the paint 38-24.
This marked Louisville’s fifth game of the season with 100 points or more, one shy of the school record for a single season.
Player Notes:
J'Vonne Hadley went 7 of 9 from the field, scoring 17 total points. He had a productive, team-high seven rebounds and five assists to go along with a block and a steal.
Ryan Conwell scored a game-high 24 points on 9 of 16 shooting. He neared a triple-double with six boards and six assists in his 30 minutes on the floor.
Vangelis Zougris had a career-high eight points. He pulled down five boards, four on the defensive end, and dished out two assists in his 15 minutes.
Gallery:
Photos courtesy of Charles LeClaire (Imagn Images).
