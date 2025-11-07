Louisville Report

Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 106, Jackson State 70

The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from the Cardinals' win over the Tigers.

Nov 6, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) drives to the basket against Jackson State Tigers guard Dorian McMillian (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Jackson State 106-70. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) drives to the basket against Jackson State Tigers guard Dorian McMillian (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Jackson State 106-70. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is off to an explosive start to their 2025-26 season, taking down Jackson State 106-70 to post back-to-back 100-point games to start the new hoops year.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • KEY FIRST HALF RUN: After a quick 4-2 lead for Jackson State, Louisville went on a 19-2 run that elapsed 6:17 and included 12 unanswered points by the Cards. During the run, eight different Cardinals scored, including three-pointers from Isaac McKneely and Vangelis Zougris as UofL led 21-6.
  • KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cards went on a 13-1 run early in the second half, starting at 17:35. Sanada Fru threw down two dunks on the run with Adrian Wooley adding a dunk of his own to extend UofL’s lead 74-40.
  • Louisville shot 35 of 67 (52.2%) from the field, 10 of 33 (30.3%) from deep and went 26 for 35 (74.3%) from the free-throw line.
  • Louisville has opened its season with back-to-back 100-point games for the first time in program history.
  • The Cardinal defense grabbed 11 steals on the night and only gave up six to the Tigers.
  • Louisville totaled 49 rebounds in the game, including 15 offensive boards. UofL outrebounded JSU by 20, as Jackson State posted just seven offensive rebounds.
  • In the game, the Cards had more made free throws (26) than the Tigers had made field goals (25)

Player Notes:

  • Mikel Brown Jr. logged 18 points, five rebounds and a steal. The guard was responsible for 41 points on the night, 18 by himself and 23 on assists. Brown shot a perfect 6-for-6 at the free throw line.
  • Ryan Conwell led the Cards in scoring with 19 points, 12 of which came from behind the arc. The senior also had eight total rebounds with two coming on the offensive end.
  • Khani Rooths scored 16 points and totaled 10 rebounds, marking the first double-double of his collegiate career. The forward also added an assist and a steal to the stat sheet.
  • Sananda Fru showed his dominance in the paint with 12 points and four offensive rebounds in his second Louisville start. He went 6 of 8 from the floor in his 19 minutes.

Gallery:

Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) took it strong to the basket as the Louisville Cardinals host Jackson State at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2025. / Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville forward Sananda Fru (13) ripped down an offensive rebound as the Cardinals host the Jackson State Tigers at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2025. / Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) defends against Jackson State Tigers guard Daeshun Ruffin (24) as the Louisville Cardinals host Jackson State at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2025. / Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville forward Kasean Pryor (7) celebrates after scoring his first basket since last season’s injury as the Cardinals host Jackson State at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky., on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2025. / Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville basketball's Pat Kelsey worked the sidelines as the Cardinals host the Jackson State Tigers at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2025. / Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville guard Ryan Conwell (3) drives in for a layup as the Cardinals the Jackson State Tigers at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2025. / Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville guard Adrian Wooley (14) celebrated after a slam dunk as the Cardinals host the Jackson State Tigers at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2025. / Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville forward Sananda Fru (13) soared high for a dunk as the Cardinals host the Jackson State Tigers at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2025. / Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville forward Vangelis Zougris (53) dove to save the ball as the Cardinals host the Jackson State Tigers at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2025. / Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville forward Kasean Pryor (7) scored his first points since returning from last season’s injury as the Cardinals hosted Jackson State at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2025. / Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Louisville forward Kasean Pryor (7) slammed home two points during first half action as the Cardinals host Jackson State at the KFC Yum! Center on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2025. / Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) shoots against Jackson State Tigers forward Jayme Mitchell Jr. (3) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Jackson State 106-70. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) drives the basket against Jackson State Tigers guard Dorian McMillian (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Jackson State 106-70. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) dribbles against Jackson State Tigers guard Dorian McMillian (1) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Jackson State 106-70. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 6, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Vangelis Zougris (53) pressures the dribble of Jackson State Tigers forward Jayme Mitchell Jr. (3) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Jackson State 106-70. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr.: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

