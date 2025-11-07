Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 106, Jackson State 70
The highlights, photo gallery and team & player notes from the Cardinals' win over the Tigers.
In this story:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is off to an explosive start to their 2025-26 season, taking down Jackson State 106-70 to post back-to-back 100-point games to start the new hoops year.
The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:
Team Notes:
- KEY FIRST HALF RUN: After a quick 4-2 lead for Jackson State, Louisville went on a 19-2 run that elapsed 6:17 and included 12 unanswered points by the Cards. During the run, eight different Cardinals scored, including three-pointers from Isaac McKneely and Vangelis Zougris as UofL led 21-6.
- KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cards went on a 13-1 run early in the second half, starting at 17:35. Sanada Fru threw down two dunks on the run with Adrian Wooley adding a dunk of his own to extend UofL’s lead 74-40.
- Louisville shot 35 of 67 (52.2%) from the field, 10 of 33 (30.3%) from deep and went 26 for 35 (74.3%) from the free-throw line.
- Louisville has opened its season with back-to-back 100-point games for the first time in program history.
- The Cardinal defense grabbed 11 steals on the night and only gave up six to the Tigers.
- Louisville totaled 49 rebounds in the game, including 15 offensive boards. UofL outrebounded JSU by 20, as Jackson State posted just seven offensive rebounds.
- In the game, the Cards had more made free throws (26) than the Tigers had made field goals (25)
Player Notes:
- Mikel Brown Jr. logged 18 points, five rebounds and a steal. The guard was responsible for 41 points on the night, 18 by himself and 23 on assists. Brown shot a perfect 6-for-6 at the free throw line.
- Ryan Conwell led the Cards in scoring with 19 points, 12 of which came from behind the arc. The senior also had eight total rebounds with two coming on the offensive end.
- Khani Rooths scored 16 points and totaled 10 rebounds, marking the first double-double of his collegiate career. The forward also added an assist and a steal to the stat sheet.
- Sananda Fru showed his dominance in the paint with 12 points and four offensive rebounds in his second Louisville start. He went 6 of 8 from the floor in his 19 minutes.
Gallery:
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr.: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky
Published