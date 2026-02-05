Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 76, Notre Dame 65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Make that back-to-back wins for the Louisville men's basketball program, who had to overcome yet another slow start against Notre Dame, but made winning plays down the stretch to earn a 76-65 victory.

Team Notes:

UofL used the starting lineup of Mikel Brown Jr., Isaac McKneely, Ryan Conwell, J’Vonne Hadley and Sananda Fru for the 11th time this season. The group is now 9-2 together.

KEY FIRST HALF RUN: The Cards started off facing a 10-2 deficit. Louisville's battle back began with an Aly Khalifa jumper that kicked off a 9-0 run.

KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Notre Dame cut Louisville’s lead to just three multiple times in the first five minutes of the second half, and stayed within single digits of the Cards for the first 13 minutes. Louisville scored 14 straight points between 7:23 and 3:30 to turn a five-point lead into a 19-point once at 73-54.

Louisville shot 43.1% (28 of 65) from the field, 22.6% (7 of 31) from deep and 72.2% (13 of 18) from the free-throw line.

Louisville led Notre Dame in fast break points 12-0.

The Louisville bench outscored Notre Dame 33-14.

The Cardinals are now 16-0 when leading in the game with five minutes left to play.

UofL out-rebounded ND in all categories; defensively (30-23) and offensively (16-12).



Player Notes:

Khani Rooths notched his third double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds. He also collected one assist.

Sananda Fru secured five rebounds and 12 points in his 22nd start this season.

Isaac McKneely ended the game with a team high of 13 points, his field goals coming from beyond the arc.

Kasean Pryor tallied 10 points on five field goals, coming close to his season high, and five rebounds.

Gallery:

Photos courtesy of Jamie Rhodes (Imagn Images) and Matt Stone (Courier Journal).

Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) celebrates after scoring against Notre Dame in the second half at the KFC Yum! Center Wednesday night Feb. 4, 2026 | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) tries to drive past Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Carson Towt (33) in the first half at the KFC Yum! Center Wednesday night Feb. 4, 2026 | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) tries to drive past Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Carson Towt (33) in the first half at the KFC Yum! Center Wednesday night Feb. 4, 2026 | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals forward Vangelis Zougris (53) battles Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sir Mohammed (13) for control in the first half at the KFC Yum! Center Wednesday night Feb. 4, 2026 | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) blocks the shot of Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Sir Mohammed (13) in the first half at the KFC Yum! Center Wednesday night Feb. 4, 2026 | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) slams down two points against Notre Dame in the first half at the KFC Yum! Center Wednesday night Feb. 4, 2026 | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Feb 4, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey calls out instructions during the second half agains the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Notre Dame 76-65. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) battles with Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Brady Koehler (6) for the rebound in the first half at the KFC Yum! Center Wednesday night Feb. 4, 2026 | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals center Aly Khalifa (15) scores two past Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Cole Certa (5) in the first half at the KFC Yum! Center Wednesday night Feb. 4, 2026 | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) reacts after scoring plus the foul against Notre Dame in the first half at the KFC Yum! Center Wednesday night Feb. 4, 2026 | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) battles with Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Brady Koehler (6) for the rebound in the first half at the KFC Yum! Center Wednesday night Feb. 4, 2026 | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Feb 4, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Brady Koehler (6) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Notre Dame 76-65. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Feb 4, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey talks with guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Notre Dame 76-65. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Feb 4, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Logan Imes (2) and forward Brady Koehler (6) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Notre Dame 76-65. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Feb 4, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish guard Logan Imes (2) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Notre Dame 76-65. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Feb 4, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) drives against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Garrett Sundra (12) and guard Logan Imes (2) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Notre Dame 76-65. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Feb 4, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) reacts during the second half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Notre Dame 76-65. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Feb 4, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Carson Towt (33) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Notre Dame 76-65. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Feb 4, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Kobe Rodgers (11) shoots against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Carson Towt (33) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Notre Dame 76-65. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Feb 4, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Kobe Rodgers (11) drives to the basket against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Carson Towt (33) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Notre Dame 76-65. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Feb 4, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Sananda Fru (13) dunks against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Carson Towt (33) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Notre Dame 76-65. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Feb 4, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) dribbles against Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Carson Towt (33) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Notre Dame 76-65. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Feb 4, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Kasean Pryor (7) reacts during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Feb 4, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) battles Notre Dame Fighting Irish forward Brady Koehler (6) for a rebound during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images | Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

