Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 76, Notre Dame 65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Make that back-to-back wins for the Louisville men's basketball program, who had to overcome yet another slow start against Notre Dame, but made winning plays down the stretch to earn a 76-65 victory.
Team Notes:
UofL used the starting lineup of Mikel Brown Jr., Isaac McKneely, Ryan Conwell, J’Vonne Hadley and Sananda Fru for the 11th time this season. The group is now 9-2 together.
KEY FIRST HALF RUN: The Cards started off facing a 10-2 deficit. Louisville's battle back began with an Aly Khalifa jumper that kicked off a 9-0 run.
KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Notre Dame cut Louisville’s lead to just three multiple times in the first five minutes of the second half, and stayed within single digits of the Cards for the first 13 minutes. Louisville scored 14 straight points between 7:23 and 3:30 to turn a five-point lead into a 19-point once at 73-54.
Louisville shot 43.1% (28 of 65) from the field, 22.6% (7 of 31) from deep and 72.2% (13 of 18) from the free-throw line.
Louisville led Notre Dame in fast break points 12-0.
The Louisville bench outscored Notre Dame 33-14.
The Cardinals are now 16-0 when leading in the game with five minutes left to play.
UofL out-rebounded ND in all categories; defensively (30-23) and offensively (16-12).
Player Notes:
Khani Rooths notched his third double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds. He also collected one assist.
Sananda Fru secured five rebounds and 12 points in his 22nd start this season.
Isaac McKneely ended the game with a team high of 13 points, his field goals coming from beyond the arc.
Kasean Pryor tallied 10 points on five field goals, coming close to his season high, and five rebounds.
