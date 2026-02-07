Highlights, Photos and Notes: Louisville 88, Wake Forest 80

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program is now on a three-game winning streak, most recently taking down Wake Forest 88-80 in Winston-Salem.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

UofL used the starting lineup of Mikel Brown Jr., Isaac McKneely, Ryan Conwell, J’Vonne Hadley and Sananda Fru for the third time this season. The group is now 10-2 together.

KEY FIRST HALF RUN: The Cardinals strung together eight straight points over the course of a minute to take a 15-6 lead by 13:12. Wake Forest chipped away and cut its deficit to three points before Louisville went on a 7-0 run starting at 4:38 to create a 38-26 advantage.

KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Demon Deacons had no quit in the second half. After Louisville pushed its lead as high as 14 points, Wake Forest squandered the deficit to just five points with a 6-0 run between 13:28 and 12:30. The Deacs continued to chip away, eventually tying the game up at 78-all and again at 80-all. Louisville would hold Wake Forest scoreless for the final 4:44 of the game, going on an 8-0 run to win 88-80.

Louisville shot 52.9% (27 of 51) from the field, 40.0% (10 of 25) from deep and 77.4% (24 of 31) from the free-throw line.

Louisville had six players in double figure scoring for the first time since Dec. 13, 2025, when it had seven players in double figures.

Louisville assisted on 19 of its 27 buckets.



Player Notes:

Sananda Fru had a team-high 17 points on a perfect 7 for 7 shooting. He added six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 26 minutes.

J'Vonne Hadley returned to significant action on the floor, playing 22 minutes. He had 15 points on 5 of 7 shooting to go along with five boards.

Mikel Brown Jr. dished out eight assists against just four turnovers. He tacked on a steal and 12 points, seven of those coming at the charity stripe, in his 33 minutes.

Khani Rooths logged 13 points and four boards in his 18 minutes on the floor.

Gallery:

Photos courtesy of Jim Dedmon (Imagn Images).

Feb 7, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Kobe Rodgers (11) celebrates the win with guard J'vonne Hadley (1) after the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Feb 7, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Adrian Wooley (14) brings the ball up court against Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Sebastian Akins (10) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Feb 7, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) is blocked by Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Juke Harris (2) during the second half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Feb 7, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Tre'von Spillers (25) shoots the ball against Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) during the first half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Feb 7, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Tre'von Spillers (25) tries to keep possession pressured by Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) during the first half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Feb 7, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Kobe Rodgers (11) handles the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Isaac Carr (7) during the first half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Feb 7, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Myles Colvin (6) shoots the ball against Louisville Cardinals guard Ryan Conwell (3) during the first half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Feb 7, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Steve Forbes during the first half against the Louisville Cardinals at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Feb 7, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Isaac McKneely (10) handles the ball against Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Myles Colvin (6) during the first half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Feb 7, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Pat Kelsey during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Feb 7, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Sebastian Akins (10) drives to the basket against Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) during the first half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Feb 7, 2026; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons guard Sebastian Akins (10) drives to the basket against Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) during the first half at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

(Photo of Isaac McKneely: Jim Dedmon - Imagn Images)

