Highlights and Notes: Louisville 82, Baylor 71

FORT WORTH, Tex. - The Louisville men's basketball program has now extended their winning streak to five consecutive, marching into Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Tex. and leaving with an 82-71 neutral court victory over Baylor.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup

Team Notes:

UofL used the starting lineup of Mikel Brown Jr., Isaac McKneely, Ryan Conwell, J’Vonne Hadley and Sananda Fru for the 14th time this season. The group is now 12-2 together.

KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Baylor used a 16-2 run over the course of five minutes to flip the script from a Louisville lead of 23-16 to a Louisville deficit of 25-32. The Cardinals closed the half on a 9-2 run to tie it up at 34-all.

KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cardinals scored seven straight points between 18:20 and 16:46 to initially separate from the Bears, and used another 9-0 run at 14:29 to widen the gap to 59-44 with 11:54 to go. The Bears would come within nine points on three occasions but never closer.

Louisville shot 56% (28 of 50) from the field, 44.4% (8 of 18) from deep and 90% (18 of 20) from the free-throw line.

Louisville outscored the Bears on the fastbreak 18-7.

The Cardinals assisted on 18 of their 28 buckets.

Player Notes:

Mikel Brown Jr. had his second 20-point performance in a row with 29 points on 8 of 14 shooting. He went 4 of 5 from the arc and a perfect 9 for 9 from the charity stripe. The freshman added in six assists, five steals and three boards in his 35 on-court minutes.

J'Vonne Hadley had his third 20-point game in a Louisville uniform, going 7 of 10 from the floor. He pulled down five rebounds and added three assists and a steal in 31 minutes. He was +15 on the floor.

(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr.: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

