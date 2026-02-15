Louisville Report

Highlights and Notes: Louisville 82, Baylor 71

The highlights plus team & player notes from the Cardinals' win over the Bears.
Matthew McGavic|
Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) slams down two points against Eastern Michigan Monday night, Nov. 24, 2025 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
Louisville Cardinals guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) slams down two points against Eastern Michigan Monday night, Nov. 24, 2025 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. | Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

FORT WORTH, Tex. - The Louisville men's basketball program has now extended their winning streak to five consecutive, marching into Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Tex. and leaving with an 82-71 neutral court victory over Baylor.

The Atlantic Coast Conference put together a highlight tape of the matchup, which you can see here:

Team Notes:

  • UofL used the starting lineup of Mikel Brown Jr., Isaac McKneely, Ryan Conwell, J’Vonne Hadley and Sananda Fru for the 14th time this season. The group is now 12-2 together.
  • KEY FIRST HALF RUN: Baylor used a 16-2 run over the course of five minutes to flip the script from a Louisville lead of 23-16 to a Louisville deficit of 25-32. The Cardinals closed the half on a 9-2 run to tie it up at 34-all.
  • KEY SECOND HALF RUN: The Cardinals scored seven straight points between 18:20 and 16:46 to initially separate from the Bears, and used another 9-0 run at 14:29 to widen the gap to 59-44 with 11:54 to go. The Bears would come within nine points on three occasions but never closer.
  • Louisville shot 56% (28 of 50) from the field, 44.4% (8 of 18) from deep and 90% (18 of 20) from the free-throw line.
  • Louisville outscored the Bears on the fastbreak 18-7.
  • The Cardinals assisted on 18 of their 28 buckets.

Player Notes:

  • Mikel Brown Jr. had his second 20-point performance in a row with 29 points on 8 of 14 shooting. He went 4 of 5 from the arc and a perfect 9 for 9 from the charity stripe. The freshman added in six assists, five steals and three boards in his 35 on-court minutes.
  • J'Vonne Hadley had his third 20-point game in a Louisville uniform, going 7 of 10 from the floor. He pulled down five rebounds and added three assists and a steal in 31 minutes. He was +15 on the floor.

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

