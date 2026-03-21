Highlights and Notes: Michigan State 77, Louisville 69

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball's 2025-26 season has officially come to an end, as the Cardinals dropped a 77-69 decision to Michigan State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Below is the highlight tape of the matchup provided by the NCAA, as well as the team and player notes provided by the program:

Game Highlights:

Team Notes:

KEY FIRST HALF RUN: After Louisville scored the first four points of the game, the Spartans fired off a 14-3 run that led to a 14-7 lead at the 14:24 mark. Michigan State was up by 10 when the Cardinals rattled off seven straight points cutting the deficit to just 22-19. The Spartans kept the Cards at arm’s length the rest of the half, resulting in a 36-31 MSU lead at halftime. Louisville held Michigan State to just two field goals in the final 3:46.

Louisville is now 6-14 under Pat Kelsey when trailing at halftime, including a 3-9 mark this season.

KEY SECOND HALF RUN: Louisville pulled within three of Michigan State at 12:04, but the Spartans retaliated with a 13-3 run resulting in an MSU lead of 63-50 with 6:41 to play. The Cardinals cut it to nine with just two and a half minutes to go and chipped away in the final seconds to get the deficit to six, but never came closer.

Louisville is 1-18 under Pat Kelsey when trailing with five minutes to play, including a 1-11 mark this year.

Louisville shot 41.3% (26 of 63) from the field, 35.1% (13 of 37) from deep and 66.7% (4 of 6) the free-throw line.

Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears Jr. dished out 16 assists, the most-ever against Louisville by an opponent.

Louisville scored 20 points off 15 Michigan State miscues.

Player Notes:

Adrian Wooley shot 70% from the field, netting seven field goals during his 26 minutes on the floor. He tacked on four boards and three assists while knocking down three shots from the arc.

Ryan Conwell played his final collegiate game, scoring a team-high 21 points. He went 7 of 15 from the floor and added on four rebounds and four assists.

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(Photo of Jeremy Fears Jr., Adrian Wooley: Mark Konezny - Imagn Images)

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