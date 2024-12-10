How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. UTEP Miners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Before the Louisville men's basketball program heads to Lexington for their rivalry matchup with Kentucky, they have one more game left to play, hosting UTEP at the KFC Yum! Center.
The Cardinals have already been struck by several significant injuries this season, and they are starting to catch up with them. Louisville is currently in the midst of a three-game losing streak, most recently falling 76-65 to No. 9 Duke - although they were much more competitive than some expected.
As for the Miners, year four under head coach Joe Golding is off to a solid start. While UTEP opened up the season 3-2, they head into their game with Louisville on a three-game winning streak. Most recently, they took down Seattle 88-72 in just their third home game of the season.
This will be the first ever meeting between Louisville and UTEP, but the Cardinals are 59-43 against current members of Conference USA. Most of this comes from their 43-40 all-time record against Western Kentucky, with Louisville being 16-3 against the other members of the conference.
UTEP Miners (6-2, 0-0 C-USA) at Louisville Cardinals (5-4, 0-1 ACC)
- Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7:00 p.m. EST
- Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
- TV: ACC Network Extra - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Streaming on ESPN App; fuboTV (link here).
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
(Photo of Khani Rooths: Sam Upshaw Jr. - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
