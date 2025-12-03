How to Watch Liverpool vs. Sunderland on TV, Live Stream
Liverpool and Sunderland will lock horns for the first time in almost nine years when they battle at Anfield in the Premier League on Wednesday night.
The two sides played out an enthralling 2–2 draw at the Stadium of Light all the way back in January 2017—their most recent clash in any competition—with Jermain Defoe scoring twice to upset a back four made up of Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan and James Milner. Much has changed since then.
Liverpool will be expecting all three points when the sides clash midweek, especially given they boast home advantage, but Sunderland currently lead the Reds by a point in the Premier League table. A dismal spell of form has seen Liverpool’s title defence falter emphatically and they had suffered three successive defeats by a three-goal margin before Sunday’s win over West Ham United.
Sunderland, who have already beaten Chelsea and drawn with Arsenal this term, will be eager to exploit Liverpool’s defensive frailties, but they must still be wary of the immense threat the Reds pose.
Here’s how to watch an intriguing battle on Merseyside.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Sunderland Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 3
- Kick-off Time: 8.15 p.m. GMT / 3.15 p.m. ET / 12.15 p.m. PT
- Referee: Stuart Attwell
- VAR: Tim Wood
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Sunderland on TV, Live Stream
All of Wednesday’s Premier League matches are available on Sky Sports, with the Sky Sports Football channel hosting Liverpool vs. Sunderland. The match is also available on Sky Ultra HD and Sky GO.
Those in the United States will need a Peacock subscription to catch the action live, while fuboTV or DAZN will do for supporters in Canada.
HBO Max and TNT Sports will be broadcasting the fixture in Mexico.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Football, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra
Canada
fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, DAZN
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Sports, TNT Go
What’s Next for Liverpool and Sunderland?
Liverpool face another newly-promoted side in their next outing, travelling to Yorkshire for a battle with Leeds United at Elland Road. They then visit last season’s Champions League finalists Inter in their final European outing of the calendar year.
Things don’t get any simpler for Sunderland this weekend as they prepare for a meeting with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.