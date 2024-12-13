How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Kentucky Wildcats
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A new era of the Battle of the Bluegrass is finally here. With both sides led by a pair of first-year head coaches, the Louisville and Kentucky men's basketball program are set to do battle once again.
Most recently, Pat Kelsey and the Cardinals were able to snap a three-game losing streak, holding off UTEP to claim a 77-74 win. Louisville does have a pair of quality wins vs. Indiana and West Virginia in the Battle 4 Atlantis, but are down to just eight healthy scholarship player with the losses of Kasean Pryor and Koren Johnson to season-ending injuries.
As for Mark Pope and the Wildcats, they are off to a very good start to the season. They already sport a pair of wins against teams ranked in the top-ten of the AP Poll, taking down both Duke and Gonzaga on neutral floors, with their only loss being to No. 16 Clemson. They most recently captured a 78-67 win at home over Colgate.
This will be the 57th all-time meeting between Louisville and Kentucky, with the Wildcats owning a 39-17 advantage. The Cardinals are on a two-game losing streak in the series, having not won since capturing a 62-59 victory back on Dec. 26, 2020. UofL has not won against UK in Rupp Arena since an 89-75 win on Jan. 5, 2008, dropping their last seven.
Louisville Cardinals (6-4, 0-1 ACC) at No. 5 Kentucky Wildcats (9-1, 0-0 SEC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec. 14 at 5:15 p.m. EST
- Place: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.
- TV: ESPN - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206; fuboTV (link here).
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
(Photo of Mike James: Michael Clevenger - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
