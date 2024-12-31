How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. North Carolina Tar Heels
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After narrowly escaping Eastern Kentucky in their last time out, it's back to ACC play for the Louisville men's basketball program, and they'll be hosting North Carolina in their first game of the calendar year.
The Cardinals nearly suffered a disastrous loss to the Colonels in their final non-conference game of the season. Trailing in the final minute of the game, Louisville needed a go-ahead layup from Noah Waterman with 1.2 seconds left to be able to squeak by with a 78-76 win.
As for the Tar Heels, they've been up-and-down to start year four under head coach Hubert Davis. While North Carolina has fallen out of the AP Top 25, four of their five losses have come to teams ranked in the top-10 of KenPom's rankings. UNC also has a pair of resume-building neutral court wins vs. Dayton and UCLA.
This will be the 28th all-time meeting between Louisville and North Carolina, with the Tar Heels owning a 20-7 advantage. UofL is on a five-game losing streak in the series against UNC, having not won since a 72-55 decision on Feb. 22, 2019 at the KFC Yum! Center.
North Carolina Tar Heels (8-5, 1-0 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (8-5, 1-1 ACC)
- Date/Time: Wednesday, Jan. 1 at 6:00 p.m. EST
- Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
- TV: ACC Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524; Dish: 402; DirecTV: 612.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
