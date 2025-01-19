How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. SMU Mustangs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fresh off of completing a regular season sweep over Virginia, the Louisville men's basketball program is heading back on the road, with a tough matchup vs. ACC newcomer SMU awaiting them in Dallas.
The Cardinals have been hitting their stride and then some as of late, currently on an eight-game winning streak after taking down the Cavaliers in their last time out. Not only that, they have won their last two games by a combined 28 points, and their average margin of victory during their winning streak has been 11.4 points.
As for the Mustangs, their 2024-25 season - which is their first under head coach Andy Enfield and in the ACC - has gotten off to a high-flying start. SMU has one of the best offenses in the ACC, having scored over 100 points five times, including in their last time out on the road against Miami.
This will be the 11th all-time meeting between Louisville and SMU, with the Cardinals owning an 8-2 advantage. They last played back on Mar. 5, 2014 when both were members of the American Athletic Conference, with UofL claiming an 84-71 victory in Dallas.
Louisville Cardinals (14-5, 7-1 ACC) at SMU Mustangs (14-4, 5-2 ACC)
- Date/Time: Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 9:00 p.m. EST
- Place: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Tex.
- TV: ACC Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524; Dish: 402; DirecTV: 612
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
(Photo of Chucky Hepburn: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
