How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a few extra days off, the Louisville men's basketball program is back in action, returning home for a showdown against Wake Forest.
First year head coach Pat Kelsey has the Cardinals on an absolute roll right now. They've won their last nine games in a row for their longest winning streak in five years, most recently blasting SMU 98-73 in Dallas.
As for the Demon Deacons, they're one of the tougher remaining teams on Louisville's schedule. They currently sit at fourth in the ACC standings, and prior to Saturday, they had been on a six-game winning streak. However, the streak was snapped in their last time out, falling 63-56 in Winston-Salem to Duke.
This will be the 15th all-time meeting between Louisville and Wake Forest, with the Cardinals owning a 9-5 advantage. However, the Demon Deacons have won the last three in the series, and the Cardinals have not won since a 73-69 decision back on Dec. 29, 2021 at the KFC Yum! Center.
Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-4, 7-1 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (15-5, 8-1 ACC)
- Date/Time: Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7:00 p.m. EST
- Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ACC Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524; Dish: 402; DirecTV: 612
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
