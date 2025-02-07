How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Miami Hurricanes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - On the heels of getting back in the win column after seeing their 10-game win streak snapped, the Louisville men's basketball program is coming back to the KFC Yum! Center, and will attempt to extend their six-game home winning streak against Miami.
The Cardinals might have fallen at Georgia Tech to see their longest win streak in five years come to an end, but they didn't let that bother them in their last time out at Boston College. The Cardinals shot 50.0 percent from the field, held the Eagles to 38.3 percent, and escaped Chestnut Hill with an 84-58 victory.
As for the Hurricanes, their 2024-25 season has been anything but successful. Following a 4-8 start, head coach Jim Larranaga announced his immediate retirement after 14 years with Miami and 41 years as a head coach. Since then, the Canes have been 1-9, but did take down Notre Dame, 63-57, in their last time out.
This will be the 23rd all-time meeting between Louisville and Miami, with the Cardinals owning a 14-8 advantage. UofL leads the series 7-6 since joining the ACC, and won 80-71 in the last matchup on Jan. 10, 2024 in Coral Gables.
Miami Hurricanes (5-17, 1-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (17-6, 10-2 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2:00 p.m. EST
- Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ESPN2 - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30; Dish: 143; DirecTV: 209.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
(Photo of Terrence Edwards Jr.: Bob DeChiara - Imagn Images)
