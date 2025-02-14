How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After delivering a beatdown to NC State for their third win in a row, the Louisville men's basketball program is staying on the road, heading up north to take on Notre Dame.
The Cardinals got back star point guard Chucky Hepburn (groin) for their matchup at the Wolfpack, as well as starting center James Scott (mouth). As a result, UofL produced a wire-to-wire 91-66 blowout, and have now won 13 of their last 14 since opening up the season 6-5.
As for the Fighting Irish, year two under head coach Micah Shrewsberry has had some ups and down. While Notre Dame is in the middle of their best season in four years, they still have lost eight of their last 12. Although they are coming off of a 97-94 double overtime win at Boston College.
This will be the 46th all-time meeting between Louisville and Notre Dame, with the Cardinals holding a 26-19 advantage. However, the Cardinals have lost the last four matchups, and have not won since a 69-57 decision back on Feb. 23, 2021. They have not won in South Bend since Jan. 11, 2020.
Louisville Cardinals (19-6, 12-2 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-13, 5-8 ACC)
- Date/Time: Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8:00 p.m. EST
- Place: Joyce Center in South Bend, Ind.
- TV: ACC Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524; Dish: 402; DirecTV: 612
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
(Photo of Aboubacar Traore: Jaylynn Nash - Imagn Images)
