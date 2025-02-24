How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Tech Hokies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Riding a five-game winning streak and having won 15 of their last 16, the Louisville men's basketball program will put that momentum to the test in Blacksburg, traveling to Virginia Tech for their final true road game of the 2024-25 season.
The Cardinals are coming off of a close 89-81 win over Florida State on Saturday, completing the regular season sweep over the Seminoles. With just four games left in the regular season, Louisville just need one more win (or one more loss by either SMU or Wake Forest) to clinch a double bye for the ACC Tournament.
As for the Hokies, their 2024-25 campaign has not gone the way some expected, and it has fifth-year head coach Mike Young on thin ice. Virginia Tech has just two wins against KenPom top-100 teams, and have not won more than two games in a row since starting the season 3-0.
This will be the 49th all-time meeting between Louisville and Virginia Tech, with the Cardinals owning a 36-12 advantage. UofL has dropped four in a row to VT, after previously having gone on a 17-game win streak in the series than spanned two decades.
Louisville Cardinals (21-6, 14-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (12-15, 7-9 ACC)
- Date/Time: Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 9:00 p.m. EST.
- Place: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Va.
- TV: ACC Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524; Dish: 402; DirecTV: 612.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Pat McDonogh - Special to the Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky