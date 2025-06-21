How to Watch the Club World Cup Today: All Games on TV/Live Stream (June 21)
Another day of Club World Cup action awaits and there are four more matches for audiences across the globe to sink their teeth into.
The stakes are getting higher with each passing game for the plethora of teams desperately searching for a place in the knockout stage, and it’s the turn of Group E and Group F to provide the drama on Saturday.
Recent Champions League finalists Inter Milan are among those in action across two wide open groups, with the outcome of Matchday 2’s fixtures proving decisive in qualification for the last 16.
Here’s how to tune into Saturday’s Club World Cup matches.
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
Club World Cup Schedule: Saturday, June 21
While Saturday might not boast a schedule of epic clashes, there are four intriguing and crucial battles on the docket. Things begin with Borussia Dortmund and their contest with South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns, the latter currently leading Group F after their opening round victory. BVB could only manage a draw on Matchday 1, leaving them in desperate need of all three points against last season’s CAF Champions League runners-up.
South Korea’s Ulsan HD were the side that tasted a narrow 1–0 defeat to Sundowns last time out and they know they could be eliminated from the competition with defeat to Fluminense on Saturday. The Brazilians earned a respectable point against Dortmund and will be aiming to build on that at MetLife Stadium. Victory would put them in the driving seat to qualify for the knockouts.
Group E is similarly tight, with River Plate the current leaders after their 3–1 victory in their opening fixture. The Argentinians are the final side to take to the field on Saturday, turning out at the Rose Bowl against Monterrey. The Mexican outfit showcased their potential last time around as they held UEFA Champions League runners-up Inter to a 1–1 draw.
That stumble has left Inter with work to do to reach the next round, although they should earn their first Club World Cup victory against Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds on Saturday afternoon. They should prove a force too great for the 2022 AFC Champions League winners, who are staring down a group stage exit following their underwhelming showing against River Plate.
Kick-Off Time
Fixture
Venue
Noon ET/9 a.m. PT
Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Borussia Dortmund
TQL Stadium, Cincinnati
3 p.m. ET/noon PT
Inter vs. Urawa Red Diamonds
Lumen Field, Seattle
6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT
Fluminense vs. Ulsan HD
MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford
9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT
River Plate vs. Monterrey
Rose Bowl, Pasadena
How to Watch Saturday’s Club World Cup Matches
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
DAZN USA, TBS USA, Watch TBS, truTV USA
Canada
DAZN Canada
Mexico
DAZN, tabii, ViX, TUDN En Vivo, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa
United Kingdom
DAZN UK
Argentina
DAZN, DGO, directvsports.com, Disney+ Premium Argentina, mitelefe, Telefe Argentina, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia
DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now
Brazil
DAZN Brasil, Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, CazéTV, Vivo Play, SporTV, Globo
Caribbean
Rush Sports, DSports
China
Migu
France
DAZN France, myCANAL, tabii,
Germany
DAZN Germany, tabii, Sat. 1,
India
DAZN, tabii
Italy
DAZN Italia, tabii, Mediaset Infinity, Italia 1
Japan
DAZN Japan
Netherlands
DAZN, tabii
New Zealand
DAZN New Zealand
Portugal
DAZN Portugal, tabii
South Korea
DAZN, Coupang Play
Spain
DAZN Spain, tabii, Mitele Plus, Cuatro
Sub-Saharan Africa
Azam TV, GOtv, StarTimes Sports, Showmax, SuperSport
*Some broadcasters may vary depending on fixture.
We may earn a commission if you buy something via a link in this article.