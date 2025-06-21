SI

How to Watch the Club World Cup Today: All Games on TV/Live Stream (June 21)

Saturday provides supporters with four more Club World Cup intriguing matches to enjoy.

Both Fluminense and Borussia Dortmund return to the field.
/ Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Another day of Club World Cup action awaits and there are four more matches for audiences across the globe to sink their teeth into.

The stakes are getting higher with each passing game for the plethora of teams desperately searching for a place in the knockout stage, and it’s the turn of Group E and Group F to provide the drama on Saturday.

Recent Champions League finalists Inter Milan are among those in action across two wide open groups, with the outcome of Matchday 2’s fixtures proving decisive in qualification for the last 16.

Here’s how to tune into Saturday’s Club World Cup matches.

Club World Cup Schedule: Saturday, June 21

River Plate celebrate at Club World Cup
River Plate were convincing winners on Matchday 1. / Agustin Marcarian-Reuters via Imagn Images

While Saturday might not boast a schedule of epic clashes, there are four intriguing and crucial battles on the docket. Things begin with Borussia Dortmund and their contest with South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns, the latter currently leading Group F after their opening round victory. BVB could only manage a draw on Matchday 1, leaving them in desperate need of all three points against last season’s CAF Champions League runners-up.

South Korea’s Ulsan HD were the side that tasted a narrow 1–0 defeat to Sundowns last time out and they know they could be eliminated from the competition with defeat to Fluminense on Saturday. The Brazilians earned a respectable point against Dortmund and will be aiming to build on that at MetLife Stadium. Victory would put them in the driving seat to qualify for the knockouts.

Group E is similarly tight, with River Plate the current leaders after their 3–1 victory in their opening fixture. The Argentinians are the final side to take to the field on Saturday, turning out at the Rose Bowl against Monterrey. The Mexican outfit showcased their potential last time around as they held UEFA Champions League runners-up Inter to a 1–1 draw.

That stumble has left Inter with work to do to reach the next round, although they should earn their first Club World Cup victory against Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds on Saturday afternoon. They should prove a force too great for the 2022 AFC Champions League winners, who are staring down a group stage exit following their underwhelming showing against River Plate.

Kick-Off Time

Fixture

Venue

Noon ET/9 a.m. PT

Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Borussia Dortmund

TQL Stadium, Cincinnati

3 p.m. ET/noon PT

Inter vs. Urawa Red Diamonds

Lumen Field, Seattle

6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT

Fluminense vs. Ulsan HD

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford

9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT

River Plate vs. Monterrey

Rose Bowl, Pasadena

How to Watch Saturday’s Club World Cup Matches

Country

TV Channel/Live Stream

United States

DAZN USA, TBS USA, Watch TBS, truTV USA

Canada

DAZN Canada

Mexico

DAZN, tabii, ViX, TUDN En Vivo, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa

United Kingdom

DAZN UK

Argentina

DAZN, DGO, directvsports.com, Disney+ Premium Argentina, mitelefe, Telefe Argentina, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia

DAZN, Kayo Sports, Foxtel Now

Brazil

DAZN Brasil, Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Sky+, CazéTV, Vivo Play, SporTV, Globo

Caribbean

Rush Sports, DSports

China

Migu

France

DAZN France, myCANAL, tabii,

Germany

DAZN Germany, tabii, Sat. 1,

India

DAZN, tabii

Italy

DAZN Italia, tabii, Mediaset Infinity, Italia 1

Japan

DAZN Japan

Netherlands

DAZN, tabii

New Zealand

DAZN New Zealand

Portugal

DAZN Portugal, tabii

South Korea

DAZN, Coupang Play

Spain

DAZN Spain, tabii, Mitele Plus, Cuatro

Sub-Saharan Africa

Azam TV, GOtv, StarTimes Sports, Showmax, SuperSport

*Some broadcasters may vary depending on fixture.

