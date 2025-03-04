How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Cal Golden Bears
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With just two games in the regular season, the Louisville men's basketball program is now set to host the two West Coast ACC newcomers this week, starting with a matchup against Cal.
The Cardinals are coming off of a 79-68 win over Pitt, one where they were led by a extraordinary effort by Chucky Hepburn. The point guard scored 37 points in the rematch, which not only set a new career-high, it tied for the seventh-most points in a game by a Cardinal in program history.
As for the Golden Bears, their first year in the ACC and second season under head coach Mark Madsen hasn't been a successful one. While they are coming off of a win against Boston College, not only has Cal lost 15 of their last 22, they are just 1-5 in games played in the Eastern Time Zone - with that lone win coming on Jan. 18 at NC State.
This will be just the second ever meeting between Louisville and Cal. The two previously faced in the opening round of the 2010 NCAA Tournament, with the Golden Bears capturing a 77-62 win on Mar. 19, 2010 from Jacksonville, Fla.
Cal Golden Bears (13-16, 6-12 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (23-6, 15-2 ACC)
- Date/Time: Wednesday, Mar. 5 at 9:00 p.m. EST.
- Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ACC Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524; Dish: 402; DirecTV: 612.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
