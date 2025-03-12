How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals in ACC Tournament Opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The postseason is finally here. The Louisville men's basketball program has made the trek to Charlotte for the ACC Tournament, with their run in the conference tournament set to begin against either Stanford or Cal.
The Cardinals head into the ACC Tournament incredibly hot. Led by ACC Coach of the Year Pat Kelsey in his first year at the helm, Louisville is on a nine-game winning streak, and have won 19 of their last 20 overall. Point guard Chucky Hepburn was tabbed as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a First Team All-ACC selection, while guard/forward Terrence Edwards Jr. earned a Third Team All-ACC nod.
Stanford and Cal are set to face off in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday, Mar. 12 at 7:00 p.m. EST. The Cardinal earned the No. 7 seed for the tournament and a single bye, while the 15th-seeded Golden Bears upset 10th-seeded Virginia Tech 82-73 in double overtime in the first round.
It would be Louisville's fourth overall meeting with Stanford in the all-time series, and the third meeting with Cal. The Cardinals hold a perfect 4-0 series advantage over the Cardinal, winning 68-48 in their lone regular season meeting this season back on Mar. 8. UofL and the Golden Bears are split 1-1 in their all-time series, but Louisville claimed an 85-68 decision back on Mar. 5.
Louisville Cardinals (25-6, 18-2 ACC) vs. Stanford Cardinal (19-12, 11-9) or Cal Golden Bears (14-18, 6-14 ACC)
- Date/Time: Thursday, Mar. 13 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
- Place: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
- TV: ESPN - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
(Photo of Chucky Hepburn: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)
