How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Clemson Tigers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - For the first time in program history, the Louisville men's basketball program is heading to the ACC Tournament semifinals, where a matchup against Clemson awaits them.
Previously 0-2 in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament, the second-seeded Cardinals earned win No. 1 with a 75-73 takedown of seventh-seeded Stanford. ACC Defensive Player of the Year Chucky Hepburn was the hero on the other end of the court, sinking a game-winning jumper as time expired.
As for the third-seeded Tigers, they had to hold on for dear life in their semifinal matchup as well, but eventually earned a 57-54 win over sixth-seeded SMU. Chase Hunter had a team-high 21 points, while Ian Schieffelin had nine point and 12 rebounds.
This will be the 17th all-time meeting between Louisville and Clemson, with the Cardinals owning a 10-6 advantage. UofL won the regular season matchup between these two teams, claiming a 74-64 decision back on Jan. 7 at the KFC Yum! Center.
Louisville Cardinals (26-6, 18-2 ACC) vs. Clemson Tigers (27-5, 18-2)
- Date/Time: Friday, Mar. 14 at 9:30 p.m. EST.
- Place: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
- TV: ESPN2 - Kevin Brown (play-by-play) and Jon Crispin (analyst).
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30; Dish: 143; DirecTV: 209.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
(Photo of Terrence Edwards Jr.: Jim Dedmon - Imagn Images)
