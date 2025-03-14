Louisville Report

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Clemson Tigers

The Cardinals face the Tigers in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament.

Matthew McGavic

Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) drives to the basket against Stanford Cardinal guard Jaylen Blakes (21) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Terrence Edwards Jr. (5) drives to the basket against Stanford Cardinal guard Jaylen Blakes (21) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - For the first time in program history, the Louisville men's basketball program is heading to the ACC Tournament semifinals, where a matchup against Clemson awaits them.

Previously 0-2 in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament, the second-seeded Cardinals earned win No. 1 with a 75-73 takedown of seventh-seeded Stanford. ACC Defensive Player of the Year Chucky Hepburn was the hero on the other end of the court, sinking a game-winning jumper as time expired.

As for the third-seeded Tigers, they had to hold on for dear life in their semifinal matchup as well, but eventually earned a 57-54 win over sixth-seeded SMU. Chase Hunter had a team-high 21 points, while Ian Schieffelin had nine point and 12 rebounds.

This will be the 17th all-time meeting between Louisville and Clemson, with the Cardinals owning a 10-6 advantage. UofL won the regular season matchup between these two teams, claiming a 74-64 decision back on Jan. 7 at the KFC Yum! Center.

Louisville Cardinals (26-6, 18-2 ACC) vs. Clemson Tigers (27-5, 18-2)

  • Date/Time: Friday, Mar. 14 at 9:30 p.m. EST.
  • Place: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C.
  • TV: ESPN2 - Kevin Brown (play-by-play) and Jon Crispin (analyst).
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30; Dish: 143; DirecTV: 209.
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).

(Photo of Terrence Edwards Jr.: Jim Dedmon - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball