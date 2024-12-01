How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Ole Miss Rebels
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Fresh off of their trip to The Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis, the Louisville men's basketball program is returning to the KFC Yum! Center, and will be taking on Ole Miss as part of the SEC/ACC Challenge
While the Cardinals might have fallen to Oklahoma in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game, they still had an overall successful outing in the event. They blasted Indiana 89-61 in their opener, then followed that up with a gritty 79-70 overtime win against West Virginia.
As for the Rebels, their second season under head coach Chris Beard has gotten off to a good start. They were able to win their first six games of the year, which included an overtime win over BYU, but most recently fell 80-78 to No. 13 Purdue in San Diego.
This will be the fourth all-time meeting between Louisville and Ole Miss, with the Rebels owning a 2-1 advantage. The Cardinals won the last matchup in the series between the two, earning a 77-68 win back on Dec. 18, 2008 in Cincinnati.
No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (6-1, 0-0 SEC) at Louisville Cardinals (5-2, 0-0 ACC)
- Date/Time: Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 9:00 p.m. EST
- Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
- TV: ACC Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524; Dish: 402; DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here).
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
