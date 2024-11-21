How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Winthrop Eagles
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After getting back in the win column earlier this week, the Louisville men's basketball program is capping off their four-game home stand to start the 2024-25 season against a team that is very familiar to first year head coach Pat Kelsey, hosting Winthrop at the KFC Yum! Center
The Cardinals got off to a little bit of a slow start in their last time out against Bellarmine, but still were able to roll past their crosstown rival 100-68. Terrence Edwards Jr. and Kasean Pryor combined for 47 points, and Louisville as a whole shot 54.7 percent from the field.
As for the Eagles, they've gotten off to a solid start to year four under Mark Prosser - the son of former Wake Forest head coach Skip Prosser. They're 4-2 over their first six games, although their last four have been decided by a total of 11 points. Kelsey got his head coaching career started at Winthrop, coaching them for nine seasons from 2012 to 2021 before spending the previous three seasons at Charleston.
This will be the first ever meeting between Louisville and Winthrop, but the Cardinals are a perfect 3-0 against current members of the Big South. They took down UNC Asheville 66-51 back on Dec. 30, 2006, beat Radford 79-53 on Dec. 27, 2009, and defeated Gardner-Webb 78-49 on Dec. 18, 2010.
Winthrop Eagles (4-2, 0-0 Big South) at Louisville Cardinals (2-1, 0-0 ACC)
- Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 22 at 7:00 p.m. EST
- Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ACC Network Extra - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Streaming on ESPN App; fuboTV (link here).
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
(Photo of Kasean Pryor: Clare Grant - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK)
