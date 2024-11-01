How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Morehead State Eagles
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The long offseason is finally over, and the 111th season of Louisville men's basketball is set to begin. The Cardinals will tip-off their 2024-25 season at home, hosting Morehead State at the KFC Yum! Center.
The upcoming season will mark the start of a brand new era of Louisville hoops. After going 12-52 in two seasons at the helm, Kenny Payne was dismissed as the head coach, with Charleston's Pat Kelsey being tabbed as the man to replace him.
Despite not being nationally relevant for the last few seasons, there is reason for optimism in year one under Kelsey. He and his coaching staff flipped the entire roster, with their 12-man crop of transfers being tabbed as the No. 1 transfer portal class in college basketball.
As for the Eagles, they are also starting anew. After head coach Preston Spradlin left to take the same job at James Madison, Morehead State brought in Jonathan Maddox to take over. He spent nine seasons on the MSU bench in various roles, and most recent served as an assistant coach at Murray State for the last two seasons.
This will be the 44th all-time regular season meeting between Louisville and Morehead State, with the Cardinals owning a 31-12 advantage. This will be the first matchup between the two schools since facing off on Mar. 17, 2011 in the NCAA Tournament, when the Cardinals saw their 13-game streak against the Eagles snapped in a stunning 62-61 opening round upset.
Morehead State Eagles (0-0, 0-0 OVC) at Louisville Cardinals (0-0, 0-0 ACC)
- Date/Time: Monday, Nov. 4 at 7:00 p.m. EST
- Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ACC Network Extra - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Streaming on ESPN App; fuboTV (link here).
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
