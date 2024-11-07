How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Tennessee Volunteers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After taking down Morehead State in decisive fashion to tip-off the 2024-25 season, the Louisville men's basketball program has their first true test of the Pat Kelsey era coming up next, hosting Tennessee at the KFC Yum! Center.
While Kelsey has been known high-tempo offense and the three-pointer during his time as a head coach, the Cardinals (1-0, 0-0 ACC) won their opener with stifling defense. They held the Eagles to just 23.1 percent from the field, generating 29 points off 21 turnovers, and collected 12 steals and six blocks en route to a 93-45 win.
As for the No. 12 Volunteers (1-0, 0-0 SEC), they head into the 2024-25 season with high expectations. Led by head coach Rick Barnes and All-SEC guard Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee was picked in the preseason to finish third in the SEC behind Alabama and Auburn. While the Vols dropped a charity exhibition to Indiana last month, the kicked off their 2024-25 season on the right foot, taking down Gardner-Webb 80-64 in their opener.
This will be the 21st all-time regular season meeting between Louisville and Tennessee, with the Cardinals owning a 12-8 advantage. The Volunteers claimed the last meeting between the two, winning 92-81 back on Nov. 21, 2018 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Tennessee Volunteers (1-0, 0-0 SEC) at Louisville Cardinals (1-0, 0-0 ACC)
- Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 9 at 12:00 p.m. EST
- Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ACC Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524; Dish: 402; DirecTV: 612; fuboTV (link here).
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).
