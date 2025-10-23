How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Kansas Jayhawks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After a long offseason, live games against an actual opponent have returned for the Louisville men's basketball program. The Cardinals might have to wait until Nov. 3 to kick off the 2025-26 regular season, but they have a pair of exhibition matches to get them warmed up - starting with a massive matchup with Kansas.
The Cardinals are coming off of a successful year one under head coach Pat Kelsey, going 27-8 overall and making their return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. For year two, they added three top-25 transfers in Ryan Conwell, Isaac McKneely and Adrian Wooley, while top-25 Class of 2025 prospects Mikel Brown Jr. and Sananda Fru are joining the fold. Additionally, J'Vonne Hadley and Kasean Pryor are both taking advantage of extra years of eligibility.
As for the Jayhawks, they had a disappointing 2024-25 campaign. They started out as the preseason No. 1 team in the AP Poll, but finished just 21-13 with a first round exit in the NCAA Tournament. Year 23 under head coach Bill Self saw a lot of turnover from last season, but KU still has talent a-plenty. They signed the No. 16 recruiting class in the nation, headlined by No. 1 overall 2025 prospect Darryn Peterson. Four-star transfers Melvin Council Jr., Jayden Dawson and Tre White, as well as returner Flory Bidunga, round out the top-heavy roster.
No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks at No. 11 Louisville Cardinals (Exhibition)
- Date/Time: Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. EST
- Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ACC Network - TBD (play-by-play) and TBD (analyst)
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: - Spectrum: 524; Dish: 402; DirecTV: 612.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Jody Demling (analyst).
