How to Watch Arsenal vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream
All eyes will turn to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon when Manchester United visit Arsenal in an enormous Premier League battle.
15 points separate the longstanding rivals as Arsenal lead the league and United fight for Champions League qualification, with the outcome of the weekend’s intense duel having significant ramifications on the standings—especially for the Gunners.
Much has changed since the sides locked horns at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the season, most notably the departure of Ruben Amorim and subsequent appointment of Michael Carrick on an interim basis.
Following their Manchester derby delight, the resurgent Red Devils will be hopeful of upsetting the odds despite their status as underdogs. Either way, the clash promises to excite supporters and neutrals alike.
Here’s how audiences can catch the action on TV and live stream.
- Arsenal vs. Man Utd: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
- Arsenal XI vs. Man Utd: Injury News, Lineup Prediction
- Man Utd XI vs. Arsenal: Injury News, Lineup Prediction
- Arsenal vs. Man Utd: Three Key Battles That Could Decide Blockbuster Clash
What Time Does Arsenal vs. Man Utd Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: Emirates Stadium
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 25
- Kick-off Time: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Craig Pawson
- VAR: Paul Tierney
How to Watch Arsenal vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream
Unsurprisingly, Sky Sports hold the rights to the big-ticket fixture in the United Kingdom. The Main Event and Premier League channels will carry the clash, which is also available in Ultra HD. For those on the move, Sky GO is the destination.
Things are simple for those in the United States this weekend, with the Emirates showdown shown exclusively on Peacock.
DAZN and fuboTV are the platforms offering the match in Canada, while those in Mexico can tune in via TNT Sports and HBO Max.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra
United States
Peacock
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Sports, TNT Go
What’s Next for Arsenal, Man Utd?
Arsenal have a dead rubber fixture with minnows Kairat Almaty in the Champions League next, the Gunners simply needing to avoid defeat to the Kazakhstani side to clinch top spot in their final league phase outing. A trip to Leeds United follows next weekend back in the league.
United have no European football to concern themselves with and that allows for an uninterrupted midweek of rest. The Red Devils host Fulham next Sunday in the Premier League for their first match of February.
READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP
Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League. Ewan was born in Leicester, but his heart, and club allegiance, belongs to Liverpool.