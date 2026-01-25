All eyes will turn to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon when Manchester United visit Arsenal in an enormous Premier League battle.

15 points separate the longstanding rivals as Arsenal lead the league and United fight for Champions League qualification, with the outcome of the weekend’s intense duel having significant ramifications on the standings—especially for the Gunners.

Much has changed since the sides locked horns at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the season, most notably the departure of Ruben Amorim and subsequent appointment of Michael Carrick on an interim basis.

Following their Manchester derby delight, the resurgent Red Devils will be hopeful of upsetting the odds despite their status as underdogs. Either way, the clash promises to excite supporters and neutrals alike.

Here’s how audiences can catch the action on TV and live stream.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Man Utd Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Emirates Stadium

: Emirates Stadium Date : Sunday, Jan. 25

: Sunday, Jan. 25 Kick-off Time : 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT Referee : Craig Pawson

: Craig Pawson VAR: Paul Tierney

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream

Unsurprisingly, Sky Sports hold the rights to the big-ticket fixture in the United Kingdom. The Main Event and Premier League channels will carry the clash, which is also available in Ultra HD. For those on the move, Sky GO is the destination.

Things are simple for those in the United States this weekend, with the Emirates showdown shown exclusively on Peacock.

DAZN and fuboTV are the platforms offering the match in Canada, while those in Mexico can tune in via TNT Sports and HBO Max.

Country TV channel/live stream United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra United States Peacock Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico Max Mexico, TNT Sports, TNT Go

What’s Next for Arsenal, Man Utd?

Arsenal have a dead rubber fixture with minnows Kairat Almaty in the Champions League next, the Gunners simply needing to avoid defeat to the Kazakhstani side to clinch top spot in their final league phase outing. A trip to Leeds United follows next weekend back in the league.

United have no European football to concern themselves with and that allows for an uninterrupted midweek of rest. The Red Devils host Fulham next Sunday in the Premier League for their first match of February.

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMOURS AND GOSSIP