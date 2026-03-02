How to Watch Louisville's Home Finale Against Syracuse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program might be going through a bit of a rough patch right now, but a great chance to get back in the win column is coming up, as they will return to the KFC Yum! Center to face Syracuse in their final home game of the 2025-26 season.

The postseason is just around the corner, but the Cardinals are sputtering towards the finish line. They've lost three of their last four games after previously going on a five-game winning streak, including dropping both games last week - at North Carolina and at Clemson.

In their last time out against the Tigers, Louisville dropped an 80-75 decision to fall to 0-8 this season in Quad 1A games. Clemson not only shot 49.0 percent from the field, but also went 24-of-34 at the free throw line. Meanwhile, UofL shot 45.3 percent from the field, including just a 10-of-36 mark on threes, and had just 12 assists against 11 turnovers.

As for the Orange, year three of the Adrian "Red" Autry era has not gone according to plan, so much so that the head coach is firmly on the hot seat. Syracuse has lost nine of their last 12 games, and are at risk of posting back-to-back losing seasons. Not only are they 1-9 in Quad 1 games, they're 7-5 in Quad 2 and 3 games as well.

Forward Donnie Freeman is averaging 16.7 points and 7.0 rebounds per game for the Orange, while guard Naithan George is putting up 10.3 points, 5.3 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game.

This will be the 35th all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Cardinals holding a 20-14 advantage. While the Orange have won six of the last eight matchups, it was UofL that won the last one, earning a convincing 85-61 victory back on Jan. 14, 2025 on at SU. Louisville is 10-6 at home against Syracuse, but have dropped the last two, and have not won since 2020.

Syracuse Orange (15-14, 6-10 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (20-9, 9-7 ACC)

Date/Time : Tuesday, Mar. 3 at 9:00 p.m. EST

: Tuesday, Mar. 3 at 9:00 p.m. EST Place : KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. TV : ACC Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.

: ACC Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD. Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream : Spectrum: 524; Dish: 402; DirecTV: 612.

: Spectrum: 524; Dish: 402; DirecTV: 612. Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky