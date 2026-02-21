ACC Releases Final Injury Report for Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville men's basketball program recently saw their five-game winning streak come to an end, soon they'll have a great chance to get another streak started.

In just a couple hours, the Cardinals will return to the KFC Yum! Center for their penultimate home game of the regular season, and take on Georgia Tech for Senior Day. Tip-off against the Yellow Jackets is set for 2:15 p.m. EST.

Two hours before tip-off, we learned just who will actually be able to suit up for both Louisville and Georgia Tech, with the ACC releasing their updated availability report.

Like with the first report, there are no official injury designations on the second report for Louisville. This is the Cardinals' third straight conference game in which they have no designations on either injury report.

As for the Yellow Jackets, they will once again be without Mouhamed Sylla. The true freshman center has played in just two games since the calendar flipped to 2026 due to a sprained ankle, and hasn't seen the floor since Jan. 24 against Clemson. Sylla is averaging 9.6 point and 7.2 rebounds per game, and was putting up 11.2 points and 8.4 rebounds in the 13 games prior to suffering his injury against Duke on Dec. 31.

Below is the full report for both sides:

ACC's Game Day Availability Report for Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

Louisville Cardinals

OUT

N/A

GAME-TIME DECISION

N/A

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

OUT

#6 Mouhamed Sylla

#32 Dyllan Thompson

GAME-TIME DECISION

N/A

(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr.: Jerome Miron - Imagn Images)

