A critical London derby headlines another bumper round of Premier League action when Arsenal host Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

Expectation weighs both sides down heading into the weekend’s encounter. Arsenal are determined to keep their Premier League title charge on track after their empowering north London derby triumph, while Chelsea are scrapping for Champions League qualification with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United.

The battle to edge a fiercely competitive contest littered with superstar performers will be as intense as it is significant. Recent history favors the table-topping Gunners, but only a fool would rule Chelsea out of contention at the Emirates Stadium.

Here is how to catch a pivotal Premier League affair on TV.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Chelsea Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Emirates Stadium

: Emirates Stadium Date : Sunday, Mar. 1

: Sunday, Mar. 1 Kick-off Time : 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT

: 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET / 8:30 a.m. PT Referee : Darren England

: Darren England VAR: John Brooks

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

Those in the United States will be able to tune into a feisty English battle on one of NBCSN, Peacock or Telemundo, while those north of the border in Canada have access through either DAZN or fuboTV.

In the United Kingdom itself, Sky Sports boasts exclusive coverage of the fixture, with the Main Event and Premier League channels showing the match. Sky GO is handy for those on the move.

FOX One is the only destination for interested audiences in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Strean United States Telemundo, NBCSN, Peacock United Kingdom Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network Canada Mexico FOX One

What’s Next for Arsenal, Chelsea?

Arsenal will swiftly return to Premier League action after Chelsea’s visit, with Mikel Arteta’s side taking the trip down to the south coast to face Brighton & Hove Albion next Wednesday. What follows is a routine journey to League One Mansfield Town in the FA Cup fifth round.

Chelsea are also in midweek league action, the Blues faced with an awkward trip to an Aston Villa team which beat them earlier this term but are undoubtedly on the decline after a shock defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Friday. A Hollywood FA Cup battle with second-tier Wrexham comes the following weekend.

