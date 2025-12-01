Louisville Report

How to Watch Louisville's ACC/SEC Challenge Matchup at Arkansas

The Cardinals take on the Razorbacks in their first true road game of the season.

Matthew McGavic

Nov 26, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) drives to the basket against NJIT Highlanders forward Zack Scherler (33) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated New Jersey Tech 104-47. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2025; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) drives to the basket against NJIT Highlanders forward Zack Scherler (33) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated New Jersey Tech 104-47. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball has no shortage of storylines for their next matchup. Following a few extra days off, the Cardinals are now set for their first true road game of the 2025-26 season, taking on John Calipari, Kenny Payne and the Arkansas Razorbacks in the annual ACC/SEC Challenge.

Louisville off to their off to their longest undefeated start to a season since opening up the 2019-29 campaign at 9-0, sporting a clean sheet through seven games. Last week, the Cards thoroughly outclassed both Eastern Michigan and NJIT, defeating them by a combined 98 points. So far, UofL has an average margin of victory of 33.7 points.

As for the Razorbacks, it has been an up-and-down start to their season. They're 5-0 against teams that are ranked sub-100 in the KenPom ratings, but are 0-2 against the two best teams they have face. They fell 69-66 at Michigan State, and most recently dropped an 80-71 decision to Duke in the CBS Sports Thanksgiving Classic.

This will be the ninth all-time meeting between the two, with the series dead even at 4-4. The Razorbacks took the previous meeting, blasting the Cardinals 80-54 back on Nov. 21, 2022 in the Maui Invitational. Additionally, Calipari is 19-8 all-time against Louisville in his stints at UMass (2-0), Memphis (4-5) and Kentucky (13-3).

It will also be Louisville's first time going against Payne, their former head coach, since his firing. Payne went 12-52 during his two years as the Cardinals' head coach.

No. 6 Louisville Cardinals (7-0, 0-0 ACC) at No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks (5-2, 0-0 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec. 3 at 7:15 p.m. EST
  • Place: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.
  • TV: ESPN - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206.
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).

More Cardinals Stories

feed

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Basketball