How to Watch Louisville's Matchup vs. NJIT

The Cardinals host the Highlanders on a short turnaround.

Louisville Cardinals forward Khani Rooths (9) had seven points and eight rebounds during the game against Eastern Michigan. The Cards beat the Eagles 87-46 Monday night, Nov. 24, 2025 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After swiftly dispatching of Eastern Michigan to kick off the week, the Louisville men's basketball program has a quick turnaround in store, welcoming the New Jersey Institute of Technology - or NJIT - to the KFC Yum! Center.

Against the Eagles this past Monday, the Cardinals put together yet another convincing performance, earning an 87-46 victory. At 6-0, they're off to their best start since the 2019-20 season when they started 9-0, and their averaging margin of victory is a whopping 29.8 points.

Monday night was arguably Louisville's best defensive performance of the young season. Eastern Michigan was held to 28.1 percent shooting, just 2-of-15 on three point tries, and committed 13 turnovers. Conversely, UofL shot it 48.4 percent and were 14-of-33 on threes.

As for the Highlanders, they haven't exactly had the same success that Louisville has had. Year three under head coach Grant Billmeier has started at just 3-4, and NJIT heads into their meeting with the Cardinals on a three-game losing streak. Facing Cincinnati this past Monday, a team that UofL beat by 10, they suffered a 94-67 defeat.

This will be the first ever meeting between the Cardinals and the Highlanders. Louisville is 3-0 all-time against current members of the America East Conference, taking down Vermont 86-78 back on Nov. 16, 2018, beating Albany 70-68 on Dec. 20, 2017, and earning a 102-59 decision vs. Bryant on Dec. 11, 2017.

NJIT Highlanders (3-4, 0-0 America East) at No. 6 Louisville Cardinals (6-0, 0-0 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 9:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.
  • TV: ACC Network - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 524; Dish: 402; DirecTV: 612.
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).

(Photo of Khani Rooths: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

