How to Watch: The Ville vs. Sideline Cancer (TBT)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Following a decisive victory over 'Boston vs. Cancer' in the opening round of The Basketball Tournament, the Louisville men's basketball alumni team known as 'The Ville' now has a date with Sideline Cancer in the Louisville Regional's Round of 32.
The Ville had a bit of a slow start in the opening quarter against Boston vs. Cancer, but eventually turned on the jets, securing a 91-71 victory in their opener. Montrezl Harrell contributed 25 points and 12 rebounds, both of which were game-highs, while David Johnson added 13 points, while both Chris Jones and Jay Scrubb finished with 12.
As for Sideline Cancer, their TBT opener was a little bit closer, as they had to hold off Madd Katts for a narrow 84-82 win. Jermaine Marrow came off the bench to lead all scorers with 17 points, and three other players for the No. 4 seed in the Louisville Regional also cracked double figures scoring.
It'll be the first TBT rematch for The Ville in their three years participating in the event. The two squared off last year in the Round of 32 at Freedom Hall as well, with the home squad squeaking by with a 71-69 victory.
The Basketball Tournament, Round of 32 | No. 1 The Ville vs. No. 4 Sideline Cancer
- Date/Time: Sunday, Jul. 20 at 7:00 p.m. EST.
- Place: Freedom Hall in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: FS1 - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 551; Dish: 150; DirecTV: 219.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
