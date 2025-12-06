SI

How to Watch Leeds vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream

There were seven goals in the last meeting between Leeds and Liverpool in 2023.

Liverpool are seeking successive away wins.
Liverpool are seeking successive away wins.

Leeds United and Liverpool will do battle for the first time in two-and-a-half years when they contest Saturday’s Premier League encounter at Elland Road.

The Reds ran out defiant 6–1 winners in Yorkshire during the previous duel and have scored 16 times in their last four battles with the Whites, but Leeds did clinch a rare Anfield victory back in 2022 and will be well aware of Liverpool’s significant struggles ahead of this weekend’s match-up.

Arne Slot’s underperformers are currently ninth in the Premier League and bereft of confidence, although they have picked up four points from their last two outings after a run of three successive three-goal defeats previously. Still, it’s impossible to predict which iteration of the Reds will turn up on any given day.

Leeds are fresh from defeating Chelsea on Wednesday and they pushed Manchester City all the way last weekend. They will fancy their chances of grabbing something from Liverpool’s visit.

Here’s how to watch what appears likely to be a dramatic affair.

What Time Does Leeds vs. Liverpool Kick Off?

  • Location: Leeds, England
  • Stadium: Elland Road
  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 6
  • Kick-off Time: 5.30 p.m. GMT / 12.30 p.m. ET / 9.30 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Anthony Taylor
  • VAR: John Brooks

Saturday’s battle will be televised live in the United Kingdom, with Sky Sports showing the fixture. The Main Event and Premier League channels will have access to the game, while Sky GO will offer the action to those on the move.

Both NBC and Peacock will offer coverage of Liverpool’s trip to Elland Road to those in the United States, with Telemundo Deportes providing a Spanish language broadcast.

fuboTV will show the fixture in Canada, while TNT Sports and HBO Max have rights in Mexico.

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, NBC, UNIVERSO

United Kingdom

Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada

Mexico

Mx Mexico, TNT Go, TNT Sports

What’s Next for Leeds, Liverpool?

After three matches in seven days, Leeds will have a midweek rest after the Liverpool game. They travel to Brentford on their return to Premier League action on Sunday, Dec. 14.

Liverpool are not so fortunate and face an immense challenge in Europe on Tuesday night. The Reds visit Inter at San Siro in the Champions League, after which they host Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Published
Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer who focuses primarily on the Premier League.

