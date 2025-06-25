Five-Star '26 Guard Ikenna Alozie Names Louisville to Top Schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program continues to swing big in the Class of 2026, and it's paying early dividends.
Glendale (Ariz.) Dream City Christian guard Ikenna Alozie, a five-star prospect in the cycle, named his list of top eight schools on Tuesday, and the Cardinals are still in the running for his commitment. Alabama, Arizona, Gonzaga, Houston, Kansas, Kentucky and Washington also made the cut for Alozie.
Louisville has been deep in the mix for Alozie since last summer. Head coach Pat Kelsey extended him a scholarship offer last June, just over a month after taking the UofL job, and his staff has been in constant contact ever since. The native of Nigeria has already made an official visit to Washington and an unofficial to Arizona, and recently told 247Sports that a visit to the Cardinals could be in his future.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound combo guard is regarded as a top-20 prospect by all four of the major recruiting services, and ranks as high as the No. 9 recruit in the nation, according to ESPN. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 10 prospect in the 2026 cycle.
Alozie is coming off of a junior campaign for Dream City Christian in which he was named a MaxPreps Junior All-American, and has parlayed that momentum into the summer circuits. He's averaging 17.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game with the Utah Prospects in the Nike EYBL, and recently put up 16.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists at the NBPA Top 100 Camp.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Ikenna Alozie via Adidas 3SSB)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky