Report: Louisville Adds Indiana to 2025-26 Schedule
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the third year in a row, Louisville and Indiana are set to do battle on the hardwood.
The Cardinals and Hoosiers will square off next season on Wednesday, Dec. 6 from Gainbridge Arena in Indianapolis, according to The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman.
Ironically, it will also be the third straight neutral site matchup between the regional rivals. Indiana won 74-66 back on Nov. 20, 2023 at Madison Square Garden as part of the Empire Classic, in what wound up being Kenny Payne's final year at UofL. This past season, first year head coach Pat Kelsey guided Louisville to an 89-61 victory back on Nov. 27 down in The Bahamas for the Battle 4 Atlantis. IU owns a 12-10 advantage in the overall series.
While the 2024-25 season was the first year under a new regime for Louisville, 2025-26 will be the start of a new era at Indiana. Following a 19-13 campaign and second straight year of missing the NCAA Tournament, the Hoosiers parted ways with head coach Mike Woodson after four years at the helm. IU later hired West Virginia head coach Darian DeVries.
Indiana is just the third known non-conference opponent that Louisville will face in the 2025-26 season. They will travel to Tennessee on Dec. 16, and host Kentucky on a to-be-announced date. The Cardinals will also play a yet-to-be-named opponent as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge, and are also in talks with St. John's regarding a home-and-home series - although that has yet to be finalized.
Louisville is coming off of a successful year one under Kelsey. The Cardinals went 27-8 overall, winning more games than over the previous three seasons combined, resulting in Kelsey winning ACC Coach of the Year. UofL made their return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 - although it resulted in a first round exit to Creighton.
