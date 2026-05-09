Report: Louisville '27 Commit Isaac Ellis to Reclassify Back to 2026

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LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program will be getting one of their Class of 2027 committments on campus a year earlier than originally expected.

Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep point guard Isaac Ellis is set to to reclassify back to the Class of 2026, and will enroll in classes at UofL this summer to join the team for their upcoming 2026-27 season, according to On3's Joe Tipton.

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