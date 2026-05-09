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Report: Louisville '27 Commit Isaac Ellis to Reclassify Back to 2026

The point guard was originally a member of the Class of 2026, before reclassifying to the 2027 cycle last fall.
Matthew McGavic|
Overtime Elite point guard Isaac Ellis
Overtime Elite point guard Isaac Ellis | Instagram

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LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program will be getting one of their Class of 2027 committments on campus a year earlier than originally expected.

Hickory (N.C.) Moravian Prep point guard Isaac Ellis is set to to reclassify back to the Class of 2026, and will enroll in classes at UofL this summer to join the team for their upcoming 2026-27 season, according to On3's Joe Tipton.

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Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. Also an avid video gamer, a bourbon enthusiast, and fierce dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

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