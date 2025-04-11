Louisville Officially Announces Addition of Guard Isaac McKneely
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program has officially signed former Virginia guard Isaac McKneely, it was announced Friday.
McKneely is the last of the Cardinals' three transfer newcomers for the 2025-26 season to be officially announced. Former Kennesaw State guard Adrian Wooley was inked on Thursday, while former Xavier guard Ryan Conwell was signed earlier today.
"As a head coach, there are guys on every team you lose sleep over during preparation and scouting of the opposing team, and Isaac McKneely was 1000% one of those guys both times we played him this year," head coach Pat Kelsey said in a statement. "One of his special gifts as a player is his ability to make shots, but his basketball IQ, athleticism, ability to pass and competitive nature are all strengths. Isaac comes from a very close-knit family that values what we value as a program. He is a selfless, faith driven young man who will be a major factor in our success both on the court and in the Louisville community."
McKneely played out the 2024-25 season under interim head coach Ron Sanchez following the sudden retirement of head coach Tony Bennett back in October, and was one of the best players in the ACC. Starting in all 32 games for the Cavaliers, he averaged 14.4 points, 2.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game, while also shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 42.1 percent on three-point attempts.
Not only did he lead the Hoos in scoring, his three-point shooting percentage led the ACC, while his made (101) and attempted (240) threes trailed only Louisville's own Reyne Smith for best in the league. He earned an All-ACC honorable mention for his efforts.
A former four-star prospect coming out of college, the Poca, W. Va. native played in every game for UVA as a true freshman, then became a regular starter as a sophomore. During his three seasons in Charlottesville, McKneely totaled 1,089 points, 259 rebounds and 169 assists.
Roster construction for next year has been in full swing since the end of the 2024-25 season. Not only is UofL bringing in the three transfers, they are also welcoming a pair of Class of 2025 prospects in five-star guard Mikel Brown Jr. and four-star forward Sananda Fru, and were able to get guard J'Vonne Hadley to return for another season. It makes up for the fact that Louisville is is losing six players to graduation, and guard Koren Johnson to the portal.
Louisville is coming off of a successful year one under head coach Pat Kelsey. The Cardinals went 27-8 overall, winning more games than over the previous three seasons combined, resulting in Kelsey winning ACC Coach of the Year. UofL made their return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 - although it resulted in a first round exit to Creighton.
(Photo of Isaac McKneely, Pat Kelsey via University of Louisville Athletics)
