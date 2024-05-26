Top-Ten '25 Prospect Isiah Harwell Offered by Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - New Louisville head coach Pat Kelsey hasn't been afraid to try and get in the mix for blue chip prospects, and now he's identified another highly ranked 2025 prospect to pursue.
Mount Pleasant (Utah) Wasatch Academy guard Isiah Harwell, a consensus five-star prospect in the Class of 2025, announced Saturday that he had been offered a scholarship to play for the Cardinals.
Harwell holds two dozen scholarship offers, and Louisville is trying to make up a lot of ground in this recruitment. In October, Harwell announced a top nine of Alabama, Baylor, California, Gonzaga, Houston, Idaho State, North Carolina, Texas, and UCLA.
The 6-foot-6, 200-pound shooting guard is one of the top prospect in the 2025 cycle. He ranks as high as No. 6 overall in the nation by On3, and comes in as the No. 8 prospect by the 247Sports Composite.
In ten games tracked by MaxPreps during his junior campaign at Wasatch Academy, Harwell averaged 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also compete for the Utah Prospects out on the Adidas 3SSB circuit.
On top of that, Harwell also has international experience. At the FIBA U16 Americas Championship, he helped the USA win gold, averaging 4.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists over six games.
Harwell is now the 13th Class of 2025 prospect to receive an offer from Louisville, and the 12th since Pat Kelsey took over as the head coach on Mar. 28.
(Photo of Isiah Harwell via USA Basketball)
