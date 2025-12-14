Louisville Assistant Reportedly Leaving for Oregon State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm will have to replace at least one of his assistant coaches this offseason.

Tight ends coach Ryan Wallace leaving the Cardinals for a similar position at Oregon State, according to The Oregonian's Ryan Clarke. Wallace will not only take over as the Beavers' tight end coach, but take on the co-offensive coordinator role.

Wallace has a prior connection to new Oregon State coach JaMarcus Shephard. During his two years as a player at Western Kentucky (2011-12) and three subsequent seasons as a graduate assistant with the Hilltoppers, Shephard served in various position assistant roles.

During Wallace's three years on staff at Louisville at their tight ends coach, his position group has seen a moderate amount of success - although at times the tight ends had been slightly under-utilized. Especially compared to how Brohm previous used the tight end position as the head coach at Purdue and WKU

This season, Jaleel Skinner and Nate Kurisky had career years, with Skinner hauling in 20 receptions for 199 yards and two touchdowns, while Kurisky caught 20 passes for 157 yards and two scores. Last year, Mark Redman came over from San Diego State, finishing the 2024 campaign with 24 receptions for 256 yards and three touchdowns. In 2023, the tight end spot combined for just 26 catches for 227 yards and two touchdowns.

Wallace was also with Brohm through every one of his six years as the head coach at Purdue. He spent his first two years as an offensive/special teams quality control coach, then was an offensive and special teams assistant in 2021, before finally promoted to tight ends coach in 2022.

In Wallace's lone season in this role at Purdue, tight end Payne Durham put together this best season of his career. The redshirt senior caught 56 passes for 560 yards and eight touchdowns, all of which were second on the team only to Second-Team All-American wide receiver Charlie Jones.

Louisville recently wrapped up their regular season, one where they went 8-4 overall, including a 4-4 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Cardinals will conclude year three under Brohm with a matchup against Toledo in the Boca Raton Bowl, which is set for Tuesday, Dec. 23 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

(Photo of Jaleel Skinner: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

