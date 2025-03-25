Report: Louisville Guard Izela Arenas Enters Transfer Portal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Another member of the Louisville women's basketball program is opting to continue their collegiate career elsewhere.
Freshman guard Izela Arenas has entered her name into the transfer portal, according to On3's Talia Goodman.
Arenas is the second Louisville player to enter the transfer portal following the end of their season, following Nyla Harris, who entered earlier in the day. Monday marked the first day of the college basketball's 30-day transfer window.
Despite being one seven players to join Louisville as part of their 2024 recruiting class, the 5-foot-9 guard was still able to get some regular playing time. Playing 11.8 minutes per game across 29 appearances off the bench, Arenas averaged 4.2 points and 0.9 assists per game. Both were third on the team among true freshmen, behind only Tajianna Roberts and Imari Berry.
The Porter Ranch, Calif. native and daughter of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, she was one of the top prospects in the nation coming out of high school. Per ESPN HoopGurlz, she was a four-star prospect who ranked as the No. 88 recruit in the cycle.
Louisville started year 18 under head coach Jeff Walz at just 6-5, but went on to win 14 of their next 15 games before alternating wins and losses over the final seven, finishing at 22-11 overall. The Cardinals took down Nebraska in their NCAA Tournament opener, but fell to Hailey Van Lith and TCU in the second round.
(Photo of Izela Arenas: Cory Knowlton - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky