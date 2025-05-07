Former Louisville Center James Scott Chooses Transfer Destination
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After entering the transfer portal at the 11th hour, James Scott has finally decided on his new home.
The former Louisville men's basketball center has signed with Ole Miss, according to reports from 247Sports' Chris Hummer and On3's Pete Nakos.
He will be joining forces with the only other Cardinals player to hit the portal this cycle, as guard Koren Johnson announced last month that he too would be transferring to the Rebels.
The 6-foot-11, 210-pound big man was a key piece of Louisville's front court in year one under head coach Pat Kelsey. Playing in 35 games and making 31 starts, Scott averaged 7.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 0.9 blocks per game.
His 75.5 field goal percentage not only led the team, his 78.1 percent mark on two-point tries was the best in the ACC. 79 of his 108 made baskets were dunks, putting him at third on Louisville's single-season dunk leaderboard.
The Fayetteville, N.C. followed first year head coach Pat Kelsey from the College of Charleston, where he played his freshman campaign. Playing in all 35 games while making four starts last season, Scott averaged 5.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in just 16.1 minutes per game, while also leading the team in field goal percentage at an astounding 79.2 percent.
Louisville is coming off of a successful year one under head coach Pat Kelsey. The Cardinals went 27-8 overall, winning more games than over the previous three seasons combined, resulting in Kelsey winning ACC Coach of the Year. UofL made their return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019 - although it resulted in a first round exit to Creighton.
