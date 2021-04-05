Louisville Men's Basketball Officially Announces Addition of Guard Jarrod West

(Photo of Jarrod West: Orlando Ramirez - USA TODAY Sports)

LOUISVILLE, Ky - The Louisville men's basketball program has officially announced the additional of Marshall graduate transfer guard Jarrod West, as he has signed a financial aid agreement to play with the Cardinals, the program announced Monday. He committed to Louisville back on Mar. 31, choosing them over Ohio State and Pitt.

"We are super excited to add Jarrod West to our program," head coach Chris Mack said. "Jarrod knows how to run a team and is one of the best defensive players at his position in the country. He's a coach's son who is an exemplary teammate and competitor. His ability to shoot and take care of the ball is such a bonus for our team. We can't wait to get Jarrod here in June."

The 5-foot-11, 181-pound point guard averaged 12.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this past season with the Thundering Herd, accompanied by 6.0 assists - the 12th-most in the nation - to just 2.1 turnovers. He also shot 45.8% from the field and 40.8% on three point attempts, resulting in being named a Second Team All-Conference USA selection.

Not only is the Clarksburg, W. Va. native a solid ball handler, he has a nose for defense. He is a two-time Conference-USA All-Defensive Team selection, averaging 2.5 steals per game last season - the second-most in the conference.

Over his four-year career at Marshall, West amassed 1,204 points, 393 rebounds, 424 assists and 254 steals in 126 career games and 124 starts for the Thundering Herd. His steals mark is most in school history, and the third-most among active Division I players.

Following a year in which they missed the NCAA Tournament, Louisville is deep into roster management mode. Sophomore forward Aidan Igiehon entered the transfer portal the day after Selection Sunday, Class of 2021 signees Bobby Pettiford and Eric Van Der Heijden were both released from their National Letter of Intent, and graduate transfer guard Charles Minlend confirmed he would not be returning for another year.

Fortunately, the Cardinals are still welcoming five newcomers next year including West. Wing Michael James and center Roosevelt Wheeler are signees from the high school ranks, point guard El Ellis is coming from JUCO, and forward Matt Cross joins after playing his freshman year at Miami.

