Watch: Louisville HC Jeff Walz Provides Summer Update
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Things have been relatively quiet for the Louisville women's basketball program in recent weeks, but they have had an overall busy offseason.
On the heels of a 22-11 campaign, which saw the Cardinals bounce back from falling in the first round in the NCAA Tournament (although still losing in the second round), head coach Jeff Walz and his staff had the tall task of roster construction to build on that momentum.
Between the portal and graduation, Louisville did lose seven players from last year's team, including Jayda Curry and Olivia Cochran. That being said, they do bring back a few impact players, such as Tajianna Roberts and Mackenly Randolph. The Cards have infused this group with six newcomers, including three transfers in Laura Ziegler (St. Joe's), Skylar Jones (Arizona) and Reyna Scott (Oklahoma).
"It's been a really good a summer for us," Walz said. "We've had a lot of our kids on campus, they've been working extremely hard. ... Now, we're just getting a few things wrapped up with a few visas, and getting that all taken care of. Hopefully we should have everybody here on campus by the 18th, which will be great. I'm really excited about what this year is going to bring for us."
On Thursday, Walz took time to meet with the media for the first time this offseason. He discussed the last few weeks of team building (both internally with chemistry and externally with roster construction), expectations for the 2025-26 season, and more.
Below is the video from his press conference:
Head Coach Jeff Walz
(Photo of Jeff Walz: Jeff Faughender -Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
