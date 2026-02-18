Louisville HC Jeff Walz Named to Prestigious Watch List

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

ATLANTA — Louisville women's basketball head coach Jeff Walz has been named to the Werner Ladder Naismith Women's College Coach of the Year Watch List, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Wednesday afternoon.

This is the sixth time in his career that he has been named on the Coach of the Year Watch List. Each time he has been named on the initial watch list, he has been named a semifinalist for the award in the same season. Walz was named ACC Coach of the Year in 2017-18 and the USA Basketball National Coach of the Year in 2019.

Walz has led the Cardinals to a 24-4 overall record, 14-1 mark in ACC play and is currently ranked No. 8 in both polls. The Cards have been ranked as high as No. 6 this season, their highest ranking since the 2021-22 season, where they reached the program's fourth ever Final Four.

Louisville began ACC play 11-0, their best start to ACC play in program history. The 14-1 record is the best ACC mark since they finished conference play 15-1 in the 2017-18 and 2015-16 seasons. They lead the ACC with a NET ranking of eight and a wins against bubble ranking of eight. The Cards have seven Quad 1 wins, the most of any team in the ACC. Six of the Quad 1 wins have been on the road, tied for the most in the country.

Louisville is an extremely balanced team this season and has gotten contributions from several players each night. The Cards have seven players that average eight or more points per game and nine different players have led the team in scoring in a game this year. Louisville leads the ACC with 27 games this season with three or more players scoring in double figures.

Walz and the Cardinals will be back in action on Sunday, February 22nd, when they host the Virginia Cavaliers. It will be the annual Pink Game at the KFC Yum! Center as the Cardinals join in the fight against breast cancer and honor local breast cancer survivors. The game will tip off at 12 p.m. and discounted tickets are available for those who have previously battled or are currently battling breast cancer at the ticket link here.

(Photo of Jeff Walz: Rich Barnes - Imagn Images)

