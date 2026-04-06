Louisville Officially Announces Hiring of Associate Head Coach John Andrzejek

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville men’s basketball head coach Pat Kelsey announced the hiring of associate head coach John Andrzejek on Monday. Andrzejek will serve the program as its defensive coordinator, developing and implementing all defensive schemes for the team.

“We are excited to welcome John to our program,” said Kelsey on the hire. “Coming here from a head coaching position speaks to the power of the Louisville brand and his belief in the trajectory of our program. His reputation is that of a relentless and tireless worker, on the court, in the office and on the recruiting trail. One of his former colleagues described John as ‘an animal’ and Card Nation knows how much that fires me up. He is an outstanding teacher, tactician and innovator. Todd Golden told me his ownership of their defense in their national championship run was crucial to their success. He described a relentless and singular focus to becoming one of the best defenses in the country. John graduated from Columbia with two degrees in two and a half years so needless to say he’s a super smart guy. Go Cards!”

“I could not be more excited to join one of the truly elite and prestigious programs in college basketball, and to work for an outstanding coach in Coach Kelsey” said Andrzejek. “The greatest joy you can have in this profession is to compete for championships and watch your student-athletes live out their dreams. Louisville is a place where we can do both. It’s a place where we not only CAN dream big but are expected to do so. I can’t wait to get to work hunting down a championship!”

Andrzejek heads to The Ville after spending one season as the head coach of Campbell University. Prior to his stop at Campbell, he spent two seasons as an assistant coach and defensive coordinator with the 2025 National Champion Florida Gators.

The Camels played some of their best basketball this past March under Andrzejek, upsetting top-seeded UNC Wilmington in the quarterfinals of the CAA Tournament. Campbell defeated the Seahawks 85-70 for one of the biggest conference tournament upsets of the month and to advance to the semifinals.

Under Andrzejek, the Camels earned 16 wins, the most ever by a Campbell coach in their first season in the program’s DI era, dating back to the 1970s.

In Andrzejek’s time with Florida, the Gators went 60-16 over two seasons. Gator head coach Todd Golden elevated Andrzejek to the defensive coordinator position for the 2024-25 season and he led their defensive efforts all the way to a 36-4 record and national championship.

Andrzejek brought new life to Florida’s defense, helping the Gators rise from 94th in defensive efficiency to sixth in the nation, capping off the season with a 12-game win streak resulting in the program’s fifth SEC Tournament title, sixth Final Four appearance and third national championship.

While at Florida, he coached consensus First Team All-American and the 2025 Final Four Most Outstanding Player Walter Clayton Jr and Third Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman recipient Alex Condon. Condon was Florida’s leading shot blocker in Andrzejek’s time with the Gators and the program’s leading rebounder in 2024-25.

From 2019 to 2023, Andrzejek served as an assistant coach at Washington State under current Stanford head coach Kyle Smith. While in Pullman, Andrzejek helped the Cougars earn two top 10 wins and was instrumental in recruiting several All Pac-12 honorees. He was named to ESPN’s 40 Under 40 list in 2020, representing the best young coaches in college basketball.

Before his time at WSU, Andrzejek spent one season as an assistant coach at Dartmouth in 2018-19 and one at Johns Hopkins in 2017-18.

He got his start in basketball at Columbia as a student manager under Smith before moving to a Director of Operations roles from 2014 to 2016. Andrzejek followed Smith to San Francisco for one season before heading to Johns Hopkins as an assistant.

Andrzejek completed his undergraduate degree in philosophy in just two and a half years, graduating from Columbia in 2013.

He is native of Hamilton, N.Y., and is engaged to his fiancé Zule.

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(Photo of John Andrzejek: James Snook - Imagn Images)