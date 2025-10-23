Louisville Target Josh Irving Announces Collegiate Decision
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After missing out on some of their top targets in the Class of 2026, Josh Irving was a prospect that the Louisville men's basketball program pivoted to. While the Cardinals made up a ton of ground the recruitment for the Pasadena (Calif.) HS center, it's one that, like the others, did not end in their favor.
The top-50 prospect in the cycle announced Thursday that he has given his verbal pledge to Texas A&M. He chose the Aggies over the Cardinals, as well as Kentucky, with the three schools consisting of his final three. Irving also held offers from Kansas, USC, TCU, Washington and others.
Irving might have been only recently become a top remaining target for Louisville, only extending a scholarship offer back in June, but UofL kept tabs on him for nearly a year. Cardinals assistant and lead recruiter Ronnie Hamilton attended an in-person workout, and also watched him at a couple offseason events. This includes the Puma PRO16/NXTPRO 17U back in July, where he helped Clint Parks Skills Academy win the event.
While Irving might not have been Louisville's primary target in the cycle, losing out on him is certainly a lost opportunity. The 6-foot-10, 200-pound big man is regarded as a four-star prospect by all three major recruiting services, and ranks as high as the No. 6 center and No. 40 overall prospect in the nation, per Rivals. The 247Sports Composite ranks him as the No. 4 center and No. 51 recruit in the 2026 cycle.
Louisville fortunes in the Class of 2026 have not been kind to them thus far. Five-star point guard Tay Kinney announced his commitment to Kansas, four-star forward Colben Landrew committed to UConn, and four-star forward Anthony Felesi cancelled his official visit to UofL.
That being said, the Cardinals have positioned themselves well with a few other blue chip prospects in the 2026 cycle. Atlanta (Ga.) Overtime Elite wing Gabe Nesmith will be on campus for the upcoming Kansas exhibition, while Miami (Fla) Columbus forward Jaxon Richardson will take his OV to the Cardinals on Nov. 8.
Louisville landed their first commitment in the 2026 cycle earlier this week, with London Johnson - a former G-League Ignite point guard - giving his verbal pledge.
(Photo of Josh Irving via Phenom Hoops)
